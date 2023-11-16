Justin Fields Breaks Silence on Bears’ So-Called QB Controversy

Justin Fields will return as the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears when his team takes on the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Fields has missed the last four and a half games, during which time undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent took the reins of Chicago’s offense to varied levels of success, finishing his run as the team’s starter with a 2-2 record. Fields spoke with the media on Wednesday, November 15, four days ahead of his return. During that session, a reporter asked him for his thoughts on the notion that Bagent’s play has created a quarterback controversy inside the Bears’ locker room.

Play

“That’s the world we live in nowadays,” Fields said. “Everybody wants to cause a stir, cause media attention — boom, boom, boom, comments, stories. So that’s just what comes with it. But I knew that was going to happen from the get-go. So, it came to me as no surprise.”

Justin Fields Says He Has Nothing to Prove to Anybody

Bagent heads back to the bench with a 65.7% completion percentage, 859 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. He also rushed the football 23 times for 109 yards and 2 scores while logging 3 fumbles.

That Bagent would usurp Fields in the Bears’ lineup over that small of a sample size is a bit ridiculous. However, the 23-year-old has proven himself a viable backup who may be worthy of a shot to start down the line, be it with Chicago or another franchise.

The more likely source of a QB controversy in the Windy City will arrive next April, when the Bears decide what to do with two first-round picks, both of which are likely to land somewhere near the top of the NFL Draft.

Caleb Williams and Drake Maye of USC and North Carolina, respectively, are among the most-highly touted quarterback prospects in years, and it is undeniable that Fields has fallen short of expectations in Year 3 — something that was true even before dislocating his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15.

Reporters asked Fields Wednesday what he felt he needed to prove across the final seven games of the season to secure his starting job heading into 2024.

“Just go out there and win games. I’m not here to prove anything to anybody,” Fields said. “I’m playing for my teammates, playing for the coaches and that’s it. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Bears’ True QB Controversy Will Come During 2024 NFL Draft

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report suggested Wednesday that the Bears face among the hardest decisions in next year’s draft when it comes to what the team should do under center.