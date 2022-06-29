Justin Fields Shows Off Ridiculous Physique in Shirtless Photos

The Chicago Bears finished mandatory veteran minicamp on June 16, and their training camp kicks off on July 26, with rookies reporting on the 23rd.

The time is now for Bears players to get a little rest and relaxation in before the grind begins again, and starting quarterback Justin Fields seems to be doing just that.

In a June 28 Instagram post, the second-year quarterback shared several photos of himself relaxing in the sun, enjoying some “immaculate” vibes poolside. Clearly, he hasn’t been skipping any workouts, as the 6-foot-3, 228-pound QB looked incredibly ripped — and fans noticed, as his physique got a ton of mentions in the comments.

You can check out the pics below:

Fields Knows He & Bears Have Loads of Work to Do

Fields finished with a 64.2 overall grade from PFF his rookie season, which ranked 24th among all qualifying quarterbacks and second among all rookie signal-callers behind New England Patriots QB Mac Jones.

Fields’ final five starts were among his best, as his 90.5 passing grade outside of the pocket was first in the NFL in that span, per PFF. He won two of his 10 starts in 2021, finishing with 1,870 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, also rushing for 420 yards and two scores (stats via Pro Football Reference).

Clearly, there’s room for improvement in Year 2, and he also has a new offensive scheme to learn. When speaking to the media on June 14, Fields admitted he and the offense were not yet where they needed or wanted to be.

“Uh, no. I’m not ready for the season to start,” Fields admitted. “I’m the type of guy that would like to know I’m prepared. So, right now, I’m just being honest, we’re not ready to play a game. And when that time comes, we will be ready.”

Fields Is Loving New OC Luke Getsy

The 23-year-old QB will be working with one of the NFL’s top young minds in Getsy, who was just named to The Athletic’s “40 Under 40” list. So far, Fields has had nothing but glowing things to say about his new OC.

“He’s as cool as the other side of the pillow,” Fields said about Getsy. “He’s a cool guy off the field. You can talk to him whenever. He’s just awesome. He’s always willing to make videos for us and make everything for everybody on the offense way easier, whether it’s making install videos for us to look at home. He’s always going the extra mile to make sure everybody else is good for the next day. I love him and he’s definitely a great guy.”

Fields also says he plans on putting in work during the team’s break despite getting a little pool time in.

“Just continue learning the playbook, continue building that connection with my receivers, tight ends, running backs, everybody, and just getting ready for training camp,” he said, when asked about his plans over break.

It’s obvious the Bears QB is in great shape. If he can start to put it together on the field, things could finally be looking up for Chicago, who hasn’t had a winning season since 2018.

