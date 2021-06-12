‘King of Chicago’ Justin Fields Breaks the Internet Again

He has been there just over a month, but it’s clear fans in the Chicago area are over the moon about Justin Fields. The 22-year-old Chicago Bears quarterback just signed his rookie contract on June 11 before he attended a Cubs game with some of his fellow rookies, where he was treated to roaring applause and a standing ovation from the crowd.

The love and adoration Bears fans have already showered upon Fields is a reflection not just of a quarterback-starved city, but of the way the young signal-caller has carried himself thus far.

The reception he got at Wrigley set Bears Twitter afire, with many also quick to point out that the reaction Fields received was quite the contrast from the one ex-quarterback Mitch Trubisky got at a Bulls game shortly after he was drafted in 2017:

#Bears QB Justin Fields getting resounding cheers at a Cubs game, per @maddie_m_lee. A long cry from Mitchell Trubisky getting booed at that Bulls game years ago. pic.twitter.com/g4T5phjnBA — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 11, 2021

Mitch Trubisky is at the Bulls game tonight, mere hours after being drafted by the Bears. He was booed.https://t.co/MQzYjLsqlf — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) April 29, 2017

Fields is Winning Everyone Over

From fans to coaches to his new teammates, Fields may have landed right where he needed to: With a team and a city that genuinely appreciates his talents. The Bears, of course, have become synonymous with quarterback purgatory, never once having a 4,000-yard passer in team history. That will assuredly change if things work out with Fields, who is already impressing his teammates with his deep ball.

“It’s a beautiful ball man,” Bears second-year wideout Darnell Mooney said about his new quarterback’s long ball during voluntary OTAs. “He knows where he wants to put it and it’s very accurate and sometimes it can get there at the right ball but he wants it out, in front of you, and he’ll give pressure to himself if it’s not there. But he’s very tough on himself, he’s a great player, a great person who’s loyal and a guy who’ll have a good career.”

Mooney also noted that while his time with the former Ohio State quarterback has been brief, it didn’t take long for him to see what Fields brings to the table:

“I mean, I’ve caught one or two deep balls from him and the very first one that he threw up to me, I was smiling mid-route just seeing the ball in the air, where it was placed. Like I said man, he’s very accurate with his ball and he understands exactly where he wants to place the ball.”

Quiet Leadership Speaking Volumes for Fields

“He’s just a confident guy. Very quiet, he goes about his work, doesn’t really talk or say too much which is great. I’m a person who just loves to do his job, that’s what I like to do. I think he does the same thing, I appreciate that about him,” Bears center Sam Mustipher said about the rookie quarterback.

It has been a very long time since people in and around Chicago have been this excited about a quarterback, but the hype is very real. “He’s wired the right way and that’s what I love about him,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said about Fields on June 2. “All Justin wants to do right now is football. That’s all he cares about. He just wants to be the best quarterback he can possibly be.”

Clearly, Bears fans are here for it, with the newly dubbed “King of Chicago” nearly breaking Twitter — again.

Justin Fields hasn’t played a single snap yet and already is the King of Chicago.pic.twitter.com/IS1C5v2wGS — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) June 11, 2021

Hours after the Bears drafted Justin Fields, the Cubs beat the Braves 9-3 to snap a 5-game losing streak. Since then, the Cubs are 26-13. I’m not saying that drafting Fields fixed the Bears AND the Cubs. But I’m not NOT saying it. 😉 https://t.co/ATlsYPCFSH — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) June 11, 2021

Already a fan favorite. pic.twitter.com/PIWpW24GKP — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 11, 2021

Justin Fields gets a warm welcome from the crowd at Wrigley Field. 🎥 @Cubspic.twitter.com/KhO4yH1tRr — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 11, 2021

Seeing Justin Fields at Wrigley rockin’ a Cubs hat and the Cubs beating the Cards has made my day so much better!!!!! 😍💙❤️ #CubTogether — Leah 💙 (@LeahDulce44) June 11, 2021

Both Chicago teams back in 1st place. 🏆 An appearance by the young king Justin Fields. 👑 Aaron Rodgers is about to be shipped off to Denver. 👋 Chicago is next level right now!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dvItDXFtSJ — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) June 11, 2021

Justin Fields is at the Cubs game and just a bigger ovation than anyone on the Cubs. This city is ready for a QB. — Trevor Foughty (@trevorfoughty) June 11, 2021

Justin Fields is at the first full capacity game at Wrigley Field in nearly 2 years, gets welcomed with a standing ovation before ever playing a down for the @ChicagoBears, and the @Cubs immediately hit a home run right after. Anyone else have goosebumps? https://t.co/4urxD7Btj6 — Alex Reiter, Ted Lasso Stan (@ghost_reiter) June 11, 2021

JUSTIN FIELDS GETS A STANDING OVATION AT THE CUBS GAME!! 🐐🐻⬇️ — Elite Sports Productions (@EliteSportsPro3) June 11, 2021

