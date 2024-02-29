Dark Horse Trade Partner for Bears QB Justin Fields Predicted to Emerge

The Chicago Bears should have a solid market for Justin Fields if they ultimately decide to trade him, and the number of interested teams may end up being more than originally thought.

Chicago can expect realistic interest from the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders if those franchises don’t plan to move up in the upcoming NFL draft in an attempt to get in the game for one of the top QB prospects. However, the Cleveland Browns are a potential dark horse candidate who could emerge as legitimate suitors for Fields in the coming days.

Seth Walder of ESPN was the first to float the notion, which has since picked up some steam in the national rumor mill.

“If I were the Browns, I would look at Deshaun Watson as mostly a sunk cost and try to upgrade at quarterback,” Walder wrote on February 16. “With no first-round pick and so much money already heading Watson’s way, this would be tough to do. But trading a second- or third-round pick for Fields … is feasible, and I’d like to see Fields in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.”

Browns Make Sense as Suitor for Justin Fields if Deshaun Watson Continues to Falter

The Browns surrendered the Houston Texans three first-round picks, the last of which comes due in April, along with three other draft assets two years ago to trade for Watson. The team then spent $230 million to sign him to a five-year contract, all of which is fully guaranteed.

That kind of investment doesn’t exactly lend itself to getting in the game to trade for another quarterback just two offseasons later, but Watson has been a miss for Cleveland in every sense of the word to this point.

He has played just six games in each of the past two regular seasons. In 2022, the NFL suspended Watson for 11 contests due to his violation of the player conduct policy. He then missed 11 games in 2023 due to a season-ending shoulder surgery in November and isn’t going to begin throwing again until next month.

The Browns made the playoffs last season on the strength of their top-rated defense and the arm of Joe Flacco, who revitalized his career and Cleveland’s offense by leading the team to a 4-1 record in five starts down the stretch. The Browns have spent big across the roster to work in a Super Bowl window that should theoretically last another few years.

That said, Watson has been a detractor from those goals. Cleveland mortgaged the top end of three drafts to secure his services and will negotiate serious financial issues in the years to come as the franchise continues to push money off into the future. If an upgrade to a QB like Fields right now is something the Browns front office believes will push the roster over the top, Cleveland becomes one of the most likely teams to make a move under center.

Bears May Be Able to Get More for Justin Fields From Browns Than Other NFL Teams

Bears GM Ryan Poles told reporters on Tuesday that he intends to “do right” by Fields if the franchise decides to trade him. Sending Fields to Cleveland would fulfill that promise.

The Browns finished 11-5 in spite of starting five different quarterbacks in 2023, earning the No. 5 seed in the AFC, which is the top Wildcard spot. The defense was the best in the league in terms of yardage allowed, while the offense will return two Pro Bowl pass-catchers in wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku.

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb will also be back in Cleveland in 2024 if he and the team can work out a contract restructure or extension to lessen his cap hit in the final year of a $36.6 million contract.

The Browns own the No. 54 overall pick in the second round of the upcoming draft, which would likely serve as the centerpiece of a deal for Fields. However, given Cleveland’s need to compete over the next couple of seasons, Chicago may actually be able to get more from the Browns in return for Fields than it could from the likes of Pittsburgh or Atlanta, which aren’t as close to Super Bowl contention and aren’t facing the same level of financial difficulties over the next half-decade.

Cleveland also holds the rights to the 85th pick (third round) and the 135th pick (fifth round), which the Browns could package with their second-rounder to make a competitive offer for Fields’ services. He also fits their loaded cap sheet in 2024, the final season of his four-year rookie contract that carries a total cost of just $18.9 million.