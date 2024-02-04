Bears Proposal Trades QB Justin Fields for $140 Million All-Pro WR

The Chicago Bears are poised to trade quarterback Justin Fields and draft his replacement with the No. 1 overall pick less than three months from now.

If the Bears are going to forego the massive return they could get by dealing the top selection, then what the team gets back for Fields in a deal actually becomes relatively paramount to their immediate prospects of success. Rookie QB or not, Chicago intends to contend in 2024, and Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently examined multiple Fields trades that can help the franchise do exactly that.

Perhaps the most intriguing of all of Barnwell’s proposals involves a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders for a second-round pick or, perhaps, wide receiver Davante Adams.

I feel confident former team owner Al Davis would have loved Fields for his ability to create out of structure and win passing downfield; would Mark Davis feel the same way? The Raiders sorely need to build a core of young talent after missing on so many picks during the Jon Gruden era, but they do have their first five selections in April’s draft and a full complement of 2025 picks. The Bears would probably be looking at pick No. 44 as their ideal return for Fields. If [Bears GM Ryan] Poles really wanted another receiver, would he ask the Raiders about Davante Adams to give his new quarterback a one-two punch with Adams and [DJ] Moore?

Justin Fields, Davante Adams Hold Similar Trade Value

Raiders fans might scoff at the notion of Fields and Adams representing a straight-up swap, but the idea isn’t all that crazy when taking all the factors into account.

First, Adams plays an important position but will do so at 31 years old next season. Fields, on the other hand, plays the most important position and will do so at 25 next year.

“Adams netted a first- and second-round pick for the [Green Bay] Packers when the Raiders acquired him before the 2022 season,” Barnwell wrote in October 2023. “That trade hasn’t worked out, but it isn’t Adams’ fault. Given that he turns 31 in December and is on a market-resetting contract, I don’t think we would see him land a first-round pick via trade. A second-rounder would seem more likely.”

The Raiders pick at No. 13 in the upcoming draft, which is far too low to nab one of the top three QB prospects. Trading up for one of those players will require Las Vegas to mortgage at least its next two drafts, which may not be an attractive strategy for a roster with so many holes to fill.

Fifth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell is the best signal-caller the Raiders have, but he wasn’t a draft pick of either head coach Antonio Pierce or new GM Tom Telesco. Las Vegas needs a legitimate starting QB to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in the years to come, and Fields is a better bet than O’Connell in that regard.

Davante Adams’ Contract, Career Timeline Both Fit With Bears’ Rebuild

There is also Adams’ contract to consider. The wide receiver is entering the third season of a five-year, $140 million deal. Fields, on the other hand, will play in 2024 on the fourth year of his rookie deal and whichever team holds his contract rights can exercise an affordable fifth-year option for the 2025 campaign this offseason.

A cost-controlled contract at QB for two seasons with a built-in out after 2025 makes sense for a franchise like the Raiders with significant draft capital to build around Fields in the next couple of drafts, though not significant enough to draft a better option at quarterback this year.

Meanwhile, Chicago is in a position to capitalize on Adams’ contract immediately if the team drafts a QB at No. 1. That player, whoever he may be, will be a generational prospect walking into a situation with Adams and Moore as his top two receivers.

The Bears have an estimated $49.1 million in salary cap space as of Sunday, February 4, and are looking for another primetime wide receiver. Getting that exact player back in return for Fields, then drafting a player like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with five years of cost control is arguably the perfect scenario in Chicago.

Adams failed to earn Pro-Bowl honors for the first time in six years in 2023. He also broke his streak of three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections. Still, the wideout hauled in 103 catches for 1,144 yards and 8 TDs despite an absolute mess under center all year long.

There is little reason to believe he can’t continue his dominance in Chicago alongside Moore and a franchise quarterback, even if that player is playing his rookie year.