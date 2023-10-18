Bears Trade Proposal Swaps Justin Fields for ‘Underdog’ QB & Draft Picks

The Chicago Bears likely won’t trade quarterback Justin Fields this season, but that’s not stopping analysts from cooking up ways the team could benefit from doing it.

Noting it wasn’t necessarily a likely trade but still one he’d “like to see,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic put together a trade proposal that would send Fields to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, a 2025 conditional third-round pick and veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

“The Bears are tracking toward the No. 1 pick in the draft, either with their own selection or from the Panthers, so they’re in play for USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye,” Howe wrote on October 17.

“With major changes likely on the horizon again, it might be best to maximize Fields’ value. Meanwhile, the Falcons were linked to Fields (who’s from Kennesaw, Ga.) before the 2021 draft, and he seems like a pretty solid fit for Arthur Smith’s offense.”

Atlanta Falcons Are Logical Trade Partner for Justin Fields

What NFL trades do you want to see before the Oct. 31 deadline?@ByMikeJones and @jeffphowe came up with six possibilities ⤵️https://t.co/czYY5VAo82 pic.twitter.com/nXWmLc6Hj8 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 17, 2023

Fields is currently nursing a thumb injury and will likely miss time, although the team has yet to announce how long he’ll be out. Howe posited that if Fields were to head home to Atlanta before the NFL trade deadline hits on October 31, he could take time to heal his throwing hand while learning the Falcons’ offense behind QB Desmond Ridder.

“With a midseason trade, it might be a lot to ask Fields to step in for Ridder relatively soon, but he could get a jump on the offense and position himself to relieve Ridder if necessary, assuming the thumb heals,” Howe wrote, adding: “The extra time in the system could better prepare Fields for 2024.”

Again, this is not a likely scenario, but one Howe thinks would benefit all teams involved.

A Justin Fields & Taylor Heinicke Swap Wouldn’t Help Bears, But High Draft Picks Would

Taylor Heinicke slinging it on the run 🎯 @WashingtonNFL 📺 #TBvsWAS on NBC pic.twitter.com/3LAKyUymCh — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 10, 2021

Fields has been hot and cold over his six starts this season. He has completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, but he hasn’t been able to string more than two good performances together.

Not including the Bears’ Week 6 loss to the Vikings in which he was injured, Fields has had a passer rating above 125.0 in two games, against Denver and Washington. In his three other starts, he has finished with ratings of 78.2 (against the Packers Week 1), 61.1 (against the Buccaneers Week 2) and 58.9 (Week 3 against the Chiefs). He also has seven batted balls so far, and he has taken 24 sacks.

Fields is clearly superior to the 30-year-old Heinicke, no question. But adding future second- and third-round picks does intrigue, and the trade rumors surrounding Fields won’t stop anytime soon. If it’s not the Falcons — who also employ former Bears general manager Ryan Pace, the guy who drafted Fields in the first place — it’ll be another team getting mentioned.

Rebuilding the Bears? They currently hold picks #1 and #2 in the 2024 NFL Draft. 1-The plan is simple. Draft Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. 2-Trade Justin Fields to the Tennessee Titans for a 2nd round pick. Use that pick and their original 2nd round pick to select… pic.twitter.com/XsP05dKBzR — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) October 18, 2023

What Would Bears Be Getting in Taylor Heinicke?

So, what would the Bears be getting in a trade for Heinicke? The 6-foot-1, 210-pound QB went undrafted in 2015. He spent time on the Vikings’ practice squad before brief stints on the rosters of the Texans in 2017 and the Panthers in 2018.

Heinicke landed with Washington in 2020, and the following season he got his first opportunity to be a starting QB. He made the most of it, playing in 16 games in 2021, taking the team to the playoffs that year. He completed 65% of his passes for 3,419 yards, 20 TDs and 15 interceptions. All remain career highs.

Last season, he filled in as the backup for QB Carson Wentz, starting nine games. He finished with 1,859 yards, 12 TDs and six picks. Washington head coach Ron Rivera frequently discussed Heinicke’s “underdog mentality,” as the QB became known for his gritty play.

The Taylor Heinicke run + dive. Iconic. 📺: #TBvsWAS — Tomorrow 1pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/yrjEkj8v5F — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

Heinicke landed in Atlanta this offseason, signing a two-year, $14 million deal ($6.3 million guaranteed) to compete with Rattler, who won the starting job but has been struggling. Heinicke is a solid backup, and if the Bears want to tank, a move like this is possible.

But Chicago will very likely ride out the rest of the year with Fields. As it stands, the Bears currently have the first and second overall picks in next year’s draft. Adding more draft capital is always intriguing, but the Bears owe it to Fields — and the team — to give him the remainder of the 2023 season.