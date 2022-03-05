Twitter Reacts to Shirtless Photo of Justin Fields & Kyle Pitts: LOOK

Aphoto of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields standing alongside Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts set Twitter off on March 4.

The picture, which featured both players shirtless on what appears to be a boat, was originally shared by Pitts on Instagram, and it later made the rounds on Twitter. Naturally, Bears and Falcons fans alike had various takes. Here’s a look at the photo, as first shared by analyst Daniel Greenberg:

Both players are good friends and came into the league at the same time, with Pitts getting selected fourth overall by the Falcons last season, and Fields 11th overall by the Bears. The two also appeared together in the NFL Films docuseries “Hey Rookie” in 2021.

While Pitts and Fields appeared to be taking a little break after a long 17-game season, fans of both teams still had plenty to say about it.

Twitter Reacts to Justin Fields & Kyle Pitts Pics

A common theme was for Falcons fans to joke that the pic was a clear indication Georgia native Fields may return to his home state to play alongside Pitts in Atlanta:

I’ve seen enough. Justin Fields is a future #Falcons QB pic.twitter.com/rusbnBxn5t — Kevin (@TheKCapcha) March 4, 2022

That theme was equally common on the other side, with Bears fans hoping the Pro Bowl tight end might eventually find his way to Chicago:

Fields already starting recruitment for 2026 free agency 😱 https://t.co/0vrj5WlSuV — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 4, 2022

Kyle Pitts is going to be a bear https://t.co/fo4sENlOaF — UxderDog (@UxderDog) March 5, 2022

Several others just dropped by to comment on how much Pitts resembled rapper and recording artist Gucci Mane:

There were also a number of fans who felt compelled to comment on the physiques of both players:

Jesus he has like a 10 pack — Patrick Durst (@PatrickDurst) March 4, 2022

Those are some good looking fellas 🤷‍♀️ — Michelle K (@mklisz) March 4, 2022

New Bears Regime Ready to Build Around Fields

Fields finished his rookie campaign passing for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. The dual-threat QB also added 420 yards and two TDs on the ground. He was sacked 36 times, and he also lost eight fumbles, so there’s work to be done when it comes to improving the offensive line tasked with protecting him.

Fields has an average salary of $4,717,989 million a year over the next four years, per Spotrac, so the Bears have a few more years to build a solid team around him. New Bears general manager Ryan Poles says the team will do just that. When asked about the flexibility of having a QB on a rookie contract brings, Poles noted he plans to improve the roster with the extra cash the team is saving by having a rookie QB.

“I think it just gives you the ability to do more to help build the entire roster,” Poles said at the scouting combine March 1. “The other thing is just always keeping in mind guys that can help him and how he can help them as well. But it’s the support for that player. What does he play well with? What does the offensive need to perform well. And also looking at historical information of what has helped second year quarterbacks be successful as well. So all of that comes into play.”

Poles is saying all the right things. Now, he needs to add the right players.

