Bears Make Final Decision on Justin Fields vs Packers

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been medically cleared to play, and will be starting Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers. Nagy also told the media that the rookie quarterback’s fractured ribs have healed completely, so he should be ready to go for Sunday night’s prime time game against Green Bay.

“He hasn’t been giving any signs that he’s hurt,” Bears wideout Darnell Mooney said about Fields on December 7. A day later, Nagy announced the rookie signal-caller had been cleared to play.

The 22-year-old quarterback hasn’t played since November 21, when he exited the team’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Fields revealed on December 8 that he cracked three ribs, and he noted he couldn’t pinpoint exactly when the injury occurred.

Justin Fields says he suffered 3 cracked ribs. Isn't sure when the injury happened against Baltimore. Says the injury isn't nearly as rough for him as the one he suffered at Ohio State at the end of last season. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) December 8, 2021

This is big news for the Bears, as veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is fresh from a four-interception performance in his last outing Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fields Says He Doesn’t Expect Any Rust

The Bears rookie hasn’t played since Week 11, but he says he doesn’t expect there to be much rust to shake off.

Fields says he doesn't expect to feel any rust Sunday. #Bears — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) December 8, 2021

Fields didn’t have his best game the first time Chicago played Green Bay in Soldier Field on October 17, and now he’ll face the daunting task of going up against Aaron Rodgers and a stingy Packers defense that doesn’t lose much at Lambeau Field. Fields went 16-27 for 174 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 24-14 loss, and he added 43 yards on the ground.

Rodgers boasts a 22-5 career mark against the Bears, and the Packers can clinch the division with a win Sunday night coupled with a Minnesota Vikings loss, so Green Bay will be ready to play. When these teams last met a few months back, Rodgers, of course, left an impression when he yelled: “I’ve owned you all my f***ing life! I own you, I still own you,” at Bears fans in attendance. If the Bears want to shut the reigning MVP up, there’s one way to do it, but it won’t be easy. The Bears have lost five straight against the Packers, and 10 of their last 11.

Protecting Fields Will Be Key vs Packers

Fields also noted on December 8 that he planned on wearing extra protection surrounding his rib cage is, but he also revealed that he usually does that anyway. Green Bay sacked Fields four times when these two teams last met, and Chicago’s offensive line is going to have to put in an extra effort to keep the rookie in an upright position.

Fields also said he was experiencing some pain, but nothing “unbearable,” so that will be something to keep an eye on during the game.

Fields says he has three cracked ribs, doesn't think he will be rusty, says "there's pain there, but it's not unbearable." Says he will have to be smart and cognizant about taking hits. @WBBMNewsradio — Jeff Joniak (@JeffJoniak) December 8, 2021

Nagy also revealed that backup Andy Dalton’s status for Sunday’s game against the Packers is still uncertain, as he’s dealing with a left hand injury. Thus, it could be veteran Nick Foles backing up Fields against Green Bay.

