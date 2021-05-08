Justin Fields Already Working Out With Bears WR

Justin Fields wasn’t kidding. When the rookie quarterback for the Chicago Bears said he was ready to get to work, he certainly meant it. One week after landing in the Windy City, Fields has gone viral for his intense workouts, and now, it looks like he’s already putting in work with one of his new weapons.

In a photo that made the rounds on Twitter and Reddit May 7, Fields is seen with new Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on a practice field. The photo, which was accompanied by a few others featuring Fields clad in Bears gear, was initially shared by photographer Simeon Kelly on his Instagram story.

Justin Fields getting reps in with new Bears WR Marquise Goodwin. pic.twitter.com/h6BKvbZZWn — Bears Film Room (@BearsFilmRoom) May 8, 2021

Fields Already Showing Genuine Leadership

The Bears signed veteran Andy Dalton in mid-March, and while photos of Dalton partaking in an intense martial arts workout circulated on social media, he has yet to be photographed with any of his new receivers.

Fields has been there just over a week, and the photo of himself alongside Goodwin set Bears fans off — in a good way.

According to his former head coach at Ohio State, Ryan Day, the Bears are about to get an incredible leader in Fields. “When you look at Justin, he kinda burns hot on the inside, but you can’t always see it. He’s pretty even-keeled. He doesn’t get real emotional — at least you can’t see it from the outside. He kind of keeps it close to the vest.” Day said after the Bears drafted Fields, adding:

He has a quiet confidence that kid of permeates around the locker room. You can hear it. You can see it. And I think when you get on the field, the guys believe in him because he can do so much. But also lives his life the right way. … He demands the respect of the team because of who he is, his character, his talent level, what he does on the field and also how he carries himself. Everyone has their own leadership style. He can get after you if need be, but he can also put his arm around you and connect with you that way, kind of pull guys with you. He’ll do the same thing there (in Chicago). It doesn’t just happen overnight. You have to get the respect of the locker room first. And that’s first on his mind.

Toughness is Also a Big Part of Fields’ Game

The 22-year-old quarterback started 22 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons, completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 5,373 yards, 67 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He didn’t miss a game in that span. Day says he barely missed a snap.

“In two years he missed maybe just a couple plays,” Day remembered. Once, “he took a helmet to the knee, sprained his MCL, went off to the sideline, put a knee brace on and on the next play scrambled to his left, threw a 30-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to Garret Wilson. And then in that Clemson game (the 2021 Sugar Bowl, in which he led the Buckeyes to a 49-28 win over Trevor Lawrence and Clemson), he took one of the more vicious shots I’ve seen in a long time and then on the first play back he comes out and throws a touchdown pass to Chis Salave and then never came out in either of those games.”

The Bears are certainly hoping Fields, who isn’t expected to start right away, takes control of the team and becomes the first true franchise quarterback the fan base has seen in over half a century. Just one week in, and he’s off to a pretty good start.

