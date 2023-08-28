Bears Parting Ways With Standout OT & Ex-Panthers Starting DT

The Chicago Bears are parting ways with one of their more promising offensive line standouts from the preseason as they work toward the 53-man roster limit.

According to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to move on from second-year offensive tackle Kellen Diesch and place him on the waiver wire on Monday, August 28, ending his competition for one of Chicago’s backup tackle spots. Biggs added undrafted rookie offensive tackle Robert Haskins is also getting waived.

Additionally, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported Monday that Chicago will be waiving defensive tackle Bravvion Roy, a former 15-game starter for the Carolina Panthers. The Bears had signed Roy on August 1 to add another experienced body to the interior of their defense but he was unable to make much of an impression despite getting action in the preseason, notching just one tackle and a quarterback hurry.

The Bears have now made six roster cuts in the past two days, beginning Sunday night when they released backup quarterback P.J. Walker and waived offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and undrafted rookie Gabe Houy. They also placed wide receiver Dante Pettis and safety Adrian Colbert on season-ending injured reserve and waived/injured wideout Joe Reed and tight end Jared Pinkney ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale.

Counting Monday’s still-unannounced roster moves, the Bears have 27 more roster cuts to make before the NFL-wide deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 29.

Kellen Diesch Should Be Top Practice-Squad Candidate

Diesch — a 2022 practice-squad holdover — played 90 snaps at left tackle over his three preseason performances for the Bears, allowing four pressures and one sack over 52 pass-blocking reps. He also thrived in the run game over that span, earning a quality 80.2 grade from Pro Football Focus that ranked him the eighth-best run-blocker among offensive tackles who played at least 20 run-blocking snaps in the preseason.

Given the Bears’ lack of tackle depth, Diesch figured to at least have a shot at winning a backup job behind starters Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, their first-round rookie. Borom, however, was about as steady as he could have been in his preseason audition for the swing tackle role, finishing with the best PFF run-blocking (96.2) and overall (94.5) grades among all offensive linemen who played at least one snap this summer.

It is possible the Bears are interested in adding a more experienced offensive tackle to their roster off the waivers after 53-man cut decisions are made, but Diesch’s promising preseason should at least earn him consideration for their practice squad, where he would have the opportunity to continue developing behind the scenes.