Khalil Mack Issues Challenge to Bears Defender: ‘It’s Up to Him’

Khalil Mack is ready to see Trevis Gipson take his game to the next level this year.

The Chicago Bears moved up in the draft last year, sending a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings, selecting the outside linebacker with the 155th pick in the fifth round. Gipson had 13.0 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss and 8 forced fumbles at Tulsa, where he was a standout pass rusher for the two seasons he was a starter. His knack for knocking the ball loose was reminiscent of Mack himself.

“It’s just something I’ve been able to work on,” Gipson said about forcing fumbles after he was drafted last year. “I work on targeting the football, chasing the football, being relentless, giving tremendous effort, and I feel like that pays off just because when guys get fatigued, they may carry the ball a little bit more loose.”

Now, entering Year 2, the hope is that the second-year pass rusher can take it up a notch. When asked if he has seen a difference in Gipson’s game so far this year, Mack answered in the affirmative, while also noting that any progress the second-year pass rusher is about to make is up to him.

Mack Excited for Gipson’s Second Season

Does he think Gipson looks better this year than he did entering the league as a rookie in 2020?

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Mack said. “Trevis has grown up tremendously as far as just fundamental things, playing the run, playing the run a little more physical, definitely getting off the ball and playing the pass. He’s doing the small things very well, but it’s up to him to take that next leap. Looking forward to seeing him grow even more, you know what I’m saying, from where he’s at right now.”

Gipson played in seven games for the Bears last year. He had 5 total tackles, 3 QB hits, one QB hurry and 4 total pressures. He played sparingly, netting 41 pass rushing snaps and 30 snaps on run defense. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound pass rusher should see his playing time increase this season, and if he’s ready to up his game and take things to the next level, he could be a huge part of the team’s future moving forward. But there’s a lot to prove first.

Mack is Hyped to Play for New DC Sean Desai

The All-Pro linebacker also noted that he thinks new defensive coordinator Sean Desai is going to give Chicago’s defense a big jolt, noting the primary emphasis will be wreaking havoc in opposing teams’ backfield.

“Definitely getting to the quarterback, and being able to change the game and get turnovers. Yeah, that’s fun. That’s fun to me. I don’t know who that wouldn’t be fun to. Definitely getting to the quarterback, getting more opportunities to do that,” Mack said.

The Bears had 35 sacks last year and 32 in 2019, down significantly from the 50 they had as a unit in 2018, Mack’s first year in Chicago. Listening to Mack talk, he and the defense are looking to get back to those types of numbers this year. If young players like Gipson can emerge, grow and contribute, that’s a definite possibility.

