Bears Urged to Add Former 2nd-Round WR at NFL Trade Deadline

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles pulled the trade on his first in-season trade on Wednesday when he shipped defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Could he still take advantage of the trade window, though, to add another weapon for Justin Fields?

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently urged the Bears to call the Denver Broncos about the availability of 2020 second-round receiver KJ Hamler with the Broncos struggling to win games despite a significant investment during the 2022 offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos have received calls about Hamler with the trade deadline approaching on November 1, and Jordan Schultz of The Score has reported that Hamler is “more likely to be traded” than fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy.

“A guy that quietly has been discussed from other teams is KJ Hamler,” Schultz said on The Pat McAfee Show on October 25. “I think the asking price for him is less, he’s a speed guy, hasn’t really been ingratiated into the offense. I think when you’re talking about Jeudy — a former first-round pick who’s still on his rookie deal — the asking price would be extremely high, a two or a three. That’s a lot to give up.”

If the Broncos are willing to entertain trade offers on the speedy Hamler, though, Poles might want to pick up the phone and get a feel for what George Paton might want.

Taking a Flier on Hamler Could Suit Poles’ Rebuild Plan

The Bears (3-4) are coming off a big prime-time win over the New England Patriots (3-4), but their new front office has made no secrets about its intentions to treat 2022 as a rebuilding year and stock up on youngsters and draft picks that can help for the future. The trade involving Quinn is only the latest example, as the Bears gained a valuable pick for next offseason in exchange for an aging pass rusher who has struggled to produce at the same level as his record-breaking 2021 season in the new defensive scheme.

At the same time, Pole has also demonstrated he is interested in taking low-cost fliers on players with untapped potential. He did so when he flipped a 2024 seventh-round to the Patriots for wide receiver N’Keal Harry and again when he claimed former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood off the waiver wire from the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, there could be other opportunities ahead of the trade deadline on November 1, including with Hamler if the Broncos are willing to talk shop.

Hamler has struggled to find a proper place in a Broncos offense that has been a mess since he stepped through the door. He has caught 40 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns over 22 career games for the Broncos, but he also missed the majority of the 2021 season due to an injury. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old touts impressive speed and is averaging more than 14 yards per reception over his career.

While the Broncos might still like Hamler’s upside, they also have to weigh his current value against some of their other commitments at the receiver spot. They signed both Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to extensions during the offseason and also have Jeudy in the same draft class as Hamler with a fifth-year option and far more production over his first few seasons.

Could Bears Instead Prioritize Trading for OL Help?

There is obvious appeal in adding another receiving weapon for Fields before the trade window closes next week, but the Bears might instead want to check into some of the offensive linemen on the trading block and see about getting him better protection.

The Bears didn’t start in a great place by any means with their 2022 offensive line, but the situation has only continued to get worse the closer they have gotten to the midpoint of the season. Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick are both stuck on injured reserve, while Larry Borom has been missing practice in Week 8 with a concussion, effectively leaving the Bears without three of their starters. While veteran Riley Reiff could potentially replace Borom at right tackle, if necessary, it says a lot that he has been on the bench for most of the year in favor of less-experienced guys.

As far as potential targets, there are a few that could make sense for improving the Bears’ offensive trenches. Carolina’s Austin Corbett and Baltimore’s Ben Cleveland — both guards — are high-upside players who could help strengthen Chicago’s interior, while Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn has also been the subject of trade inquiries, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.