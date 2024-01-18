Bears to Interview Former Coach of Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams for OC Job

The Chicago Bears may be tipping their hand on plans for the No. 1 pick by making public the next name set to interview for the team’s open offensive coordinator position.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday, January 18, that the Bears will interview Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury has previous ties to the NFL as a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He also coached the two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes during his college days at Texas Tech. Kingsbury’s most recent experience was at USC in 2023 with quarterback Caleb Williams — the potential top pick in the 2024 draft.

Former Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per sources. Kingsbury’s USC QB Caleb Williams is expected to receive strong consideration to become the… pic.twitter.com/kVFaI65sCp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024

“Former [Arizona] Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per sources,” Schefter posted to X. “Kingsbury’s USC QB Caleb Williams is expected to receive strong consideration to become the Bears’ No. 1 overall pick.”

Kliff Kingsbury’s History with Elite QBs, Including Caleb Williams, Offers Him Advantage with Bears

Kingsbury served as head coach of the Cardinals for four seasons between 2019-22. Before that, he spent the previous six years as the lead man at Texas Tech, where he coached Mahomes from 2014-16.

He joined USC this year — a down season for Williams compared to his Heisman Trophy campaign of 2022. Still, Kingsbury’s familiarity with Williams gives him an advantage over every other candidate for the Bears’ open OC position should Chicago decide to draft Williams at No. 1.

Should the Bears hire Kingsbury, it could be in part to soothe concerns on Williams’ behalf about joining a franchise led by a regime that has struggled to develop third-year starter Justin Fields as a passer over the past two seasons.

Some have interpreted Williams’ recent social media activity as an open desire to end up somewhere other than Chicago, though one can argue that interpretation with relative ease.

It’s more likely that the Bears are interested in Kingsbury because of his history coaching elite quarterbacks, including former Heisman winner Kyler Murray in Arizona. His familiarity with Williams would merely be a bonus if the team drafts Williams, helping to aid a smoother transition from college to the NFL for Williams as well as a transition away from Fields to a new future at quarterback in Chicago.

Recent Mock Drafts Predict Bears Will Select Caleb Williams No. 1 Overall

Most NFL analysts in the know continue to predict that the Bears will move on from Fields, ultimately trading him in the coming months and selecting a QB this April. And just about every one of them is predicting Williams will be that QB.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus made his argument to that effect on January 5.

“Quarterback Justin Fields is playing some of the best ball of his NFL career. Perhaps that sways the Bears to trade the top pick for the second year in a row and acquire even more premium selections,” Sikkema wrote. “Ultimately, I think they will reset their rookie quarterback contract window and trade Fields for a nice return. This draft process will be fascinating when it comes to the quarterback debate, but I still say Williams is the top prospect.”

Dane Brugler of The Athletic echoed Sikkema’s analysis when he released his latest mock draft on January 16.

“I don’t know what [GM Ryan Poles] will do, but I can tell you what other NFL teams believe he’ll do: trade Justin Fields and draft a quarterback at No. 1,” Brugler wrote. “This is as much a financial decision as it is a football decision. Williams isn’t a perfect prospect, by any means, but he is the favorite for No. 1 because of his playmaking instincts. He needs to be more consistent, but his poise and creativity are what make him special.”