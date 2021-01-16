Bears Linked to Former Seahawks Super Bowl Winning Coach

With the retirement of defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano coming this week, the Chicago Bears are now in need of a new DC — and preferably one who can get the most out of aging players in their prime. With players like Khalil Mack, Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn all slated to be 30+ years old when the 2021 season begins, whoever comes in is going to face the challenge of fixing an aging yet talented defense that has shown signs of fatigue this year.

The Bears regressed on defense slightly in Pagano’s two year tenure. Under former DC Vic Fangio, the Bears surrendered 15.9 points a game in 2017 and 14.2 points a game in 2018. When Pagano took over in 2019, Chicago gave up 18.5 points per contest — a total that slipped to 23.1 this season. They also had a 20 interceptions in the two years since Pagano took over. During the 2018 season alone, the Bears had 27 picks, so there is definite room for improvement.

One name that has been making the rounds as a potential DC candidate is former Cowboys and Seahawks coordinator Kris Richard. Chicago’s own 670 The Score, NBC Sports, Bleacher Nation and The Athletic have all named Richard as a possibility to fill Pagano’s shoes, and he’s an intriguing possibility.

Kris Richard Resumé: What Experience Does He Have?

The 42-year old Richard did not coach in the league this season, but he is still in demand. He was released when Mike McCarthy took over for Jason Garrett at the end of the 2019 season, and he hasn’t caught on anywhere else yet. The Raiders interviewed him for their defensive coordinator position before hiring Gus Bradley, and his experience as both passing game and defensive coordinator makes him an intriguing prospect.

A disciple of Pete Carroll, Richard was a graduate assistant at USC before following the head coach to the pros. In Seattle, he helped construct the famed Legion of Boom secondary — a unit that won a Super Bowl in 2014.

Here’s a look at his resumé:

2008-2009: USC (Graduate Assistant)

2010: Seattle Seahawks (Assistant Defensive Backs Coach)

2011: Seattle Seahawks (Cornerbacks Coach)

2012-2014: Seattle Seahawks (Defensive Backs Coach)

2015-2017: Seattle Seahawks (Defensive Coordinator)

2018–2019: Dallas Cowboys (Defensive backs coach, defensive play-caller & passing game coordinator)

When he was in both the Seahawks and Cowboys, Richard got results. Richard’s defense in Seattle ranked first in points allowed for the 2015 season (17.3), third in 2016 (18.3), and 13th in 2017 (20.8).

The Cowboys were 13th in passing yards allowed (234.7) in 2018, and 10th last season under Richard. Another intriguing possibility? The former Cowboys coach might be able to get more out of linebacker Robert Quinn, who led Dallas in sacks in 2019 under his guidance just last season. In Chicago, Richard would have several quality players to work with, even after an offseason that will surely result in multiple trades and losses.

Bears DC Role Not as Desirable As it Was 2 Years Ago

As some have pointed out, being the DC for the Bears is not necessarily as desirable of a position as it was a few years ago, particularly after the recent press conference held by the team’s brass along with general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy.

Much to the chagrin of the fan base and media in attendance, neither Bears chairman George McCaskey nor Pace would reveal how many years both Pace and Nagy have remaining on their contracts. Thus, whoever fills Pagano’s shoes will be walking into a heap of uncertainty, with no guarantees of job security anywhere in sight.

That said, the Bears have loads of talent on that side of the ball, and the position should still be an attractive one — and based on Nagy’s recent comments, it’s not going to take the team long to fill it.

“So right now, in this time with Chuck leaving and retiring, this is going to be a very important hire,” Nagy said, per the Chicago Tribune. “We have a lot of great guys internally on staff and obviously there will be people outside, as well. So that’s a big process. I look forward to it. I think that we’ll get on that here ASAP.”

