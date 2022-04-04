Ex-Bears 1st-Round Pick Hints at Retirement Via Twitter

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long may be hanging up the cleats — for good this time.

Technically, Long hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2019 season. He retired in 2020 and attempted to come back a year later in 2021, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal in March 2021. His return was cut short, however. Long sustained a knee injury during a June 10 practice, which landed him on the physically unable to perform list. He was eventually activated in late November of last year, but he never saw the field.

A first-round pick (20th overall) for the Bears back in 2013, the 33-year-old right guard was named to three Pro Bowls during his seven seasons in Chicago, and he started 77 games in that span.

Long’s career had a promising start (each of his Pro Bowl appearances came in his first three seasons), but injuries unquestionably played a role in shortening his career. He started 47 games in his first three seasons, and just 30 in the four seasons that followed.

In an exchange with a fan on Twitter on April 4, Long suggested he’s retiring from football once again.

Long on Twitter: ‘I Am a Stay at Home Dad Now’

When a fan asked him on Twitter if he planned on playing in 2022, Long responded by saying he was a “stay at home dad now:”

I am a stay at home dad now https://t.co/RJHTA91TIH — KyleLong (@Ky1eLong) April 4, 2022

When another fan noted they hoped Long enjoyed his time in Kansas City, he replied:

“Wish I played more years under Andy Reid. Fans in KC are smart and present.” Long also note it “would have been really cool” to play at Arrowhead Stadium, adding: “too bad it didn’t work out but things happen for a reason!”

Some fans were surprised to hear Long has a child, as this was the first time he mentioned it on social media — but the former Bears O-lineman revealed some details about his personal life on a recent podcast, and he also spoke about it then.

That’s how being a dad works https://t.co/BeRJbYP8cH — KyleLong (@Ky1eLong) April 4, 2022

Long Has New Wife, Infant Daughter

On the March 30th episode of the Not for Long podcast, Long spoke to host Colin Thompson about his life on and off the field, and he made a few rare comments about his wife, Kate.

“I got lucky enough to meet her in Chicago, and we’ve been stuck to the hip ever since,” Long said about his wife, also noting they were expecting a daughter in a matter of days. Based on his recent Twitter comments, it looks like his baby girl has arrived.

The former Bears OL admitted he and his wife had a name picked out, but he didn’t want to reveal it. “Covert ops,” he said.

In the 4,779 snaps he played for the Bears, Long allowed just 13 sacks and 20 quarterback hits, per PFF. In addition to his ankle injury last year, Long has dealt with a torn labrum, torn ankle tendons, a torn UCL ligament, along with elbow, neck and chest injuries. Considering how frequently the injury bug has bitten him, his exit from the game doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

