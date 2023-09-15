Bears Defender Undergoes Surgery, Return Timetable Uncertain

“We’re anticipating, if all things go well, he can be back after Washington,” Eberflus said, per the team’s official website. “We’ll keep him in our prayers and all that. We visited earlier and his teammates have been talking to him, and he’s in a good spot mentally right now with that.”

Bears Thin on Options for Nickel CB Job Following 2 Injuries

Gordon sustained the injury during the Bears’ Week-1 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The loss of the second-year cornerback is meaningful to a young secondary that struggled against quarterback Jordan Love last weekend and now heads to Florida for its first road contest of the year against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rookie Tyrique Stevenson replaced Gordon as Chicago’s second starter on the outside this season, playing alongside CB1 Jaylon Johnson. Gordon slid into the nickel cornerback spot. The defense will now turn either to Josh Blackwell or Greg Stroman Jr. to fill that role in Gordon’s stead.