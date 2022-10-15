Bears Starter Goes Viral for Embarrassing Photo: LOOK

Chicago Bears right tackle Larry Borom went viral for unfortunate reasons during the team’s October 13 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders.

About midway through Chicago’s 12-7 loss, photos of the second-year offensive lineman started making the rounds on Twitter that highlighted a brown spot on Borom’s backside. Naturally, Twitter had loads to say about it.

Borom addressed the pics after the game, explaining that his soiled pants were the result of getting knocked on his rear end.

“That’s DIRT,” he tweeted, adding: “Got knocked on my ass one play happens to everyone.”

One former NFL star weighed in and added a few hilarious thoughts on the subject based on his own experiences as a player.

Mark Schlereth Shares ‘Stink’ Stories on Waddle & Silvy

Did Larry Borom poop his pants???? pic.twitter.com/w3Dgyy7VSA — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) October 14, 2022

In an October 14 episode of ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy, co-hosts Tom Waddle and Marc Silverman got a decent amount of mileage talking about the stain on Borom’s pants.

The duo also interviewed Mark Schlereth, who won three Super Bowls (one with Washington, two with Denver) over his 12 seasons in the NFL. Schlereth, who has been an analyst since his retirement from the league in 2001, was asked by Silverman for his thoughts on whether Borom might have had an accident, and the former O-lineman got pretty candid.

“When you have that upset tummy — which Borom obviously did — sometimes you gotta go with leaves in the gutter,” the former O-lineman said.

Translation? “That means you gotta stuff your crack with toilet paper.”

So, Schlereth doesn’t believe Borom that it was a dirt stain?

“It was dirt,” Schlereth repeated. “It was a dirty crack. … That’s what I think. I don’t know for sure.”

The former Broncos starter wasn’t judging Borom, though. “I’ve been there. I’m essentially the Jason Bourne of crapping my pants,” Schlereth said with a laugh.

Called ‘Stink’ by his friends and colleagues alike, Schlereth also explained the origin of his nickname. “I got the nickname Stink from pissing my pants,” Schlereth also admitted. “But have I crapped my pants? Yeah, I have. Absolutely.”

Borom Still Finding His Footing on Bears O-Line

Soiled garments and Twitter comments aside, Borom has started all six games for the Bears at right tackle this year, and considering he was a fifth-round pick out of Missouri for the Bears in 2021, he has been performing above expectations.

There are still improvements to be made, but Borom has a respectable pass block grade of 77.4 from Pro Football Focus through six games this year. He has allowed six pressures, a QB hit and 2.0 sacks in 180 pass block snaps, and has been flagged three times. The 23-year-old lineman had to earn his spot in the starting rotation while also having to impress a completely new coaching staff and regime.

“We’re just trying to find the best combinations of people, especially when you’re looking at the offensive line,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said back in June. “Who’s the best five guys out there, so we can succeed. It creates competition when you do that.”

Borom earned the RT spot over training camp and the preseason, and has held on to it ever since. We’ll see if he can finish stronger as the season progresses.