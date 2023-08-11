Former Bears Starter in Danger of Being Replaced By Waiver Wire Add

Larry Borom has been with the Chicago Bears since 2021, but according to insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the young offensive lineman might soon be replaced as the team’s swing tackle by a waiver wire addition.

Borom has played in 23 games for the Bears over the last two years, starting 17 of those. The 24-year-old O-lineman has played the bulk of his snaps at right tackle, but he has also spent time at left tackle while contributing minimally at both guard positions when needed.

Borom is currently listed as the backup left tackle on Chicago’s depth chart, but according to Biggs, the team might look to replace him in the coming weeks if a better option comes along.

“I would be a little surprised if the Bears made a whole slew of waiver claims, but I’d be willing to bet they will make three or four,” Biggs wrote in his Q&A column on August 10. “One position I wonder about is the swing tackle spot. Larry Borom has been working as the backup left tackle. If the Bears are not sold on him, that could be one position where they scan the waiver wire for help. They also could bring in a veteran cut loose by another team who is not subject to waivers.”

Bears Will Have First Crack at All Waiver Wire Claims Until Week 3 of Regular Season

After finishing with an NFL-worst 3-14 mark last year, the Bears have the benefit of having first pick at the discarded players of all 31 other teams on the waiver wire until Week 3 of the regular season. After that, all waiver wire claims will be based on 2023 records.

“It will be interesting to see what shakes out around cut time, but I definitely would keep an eye out for a move for a swing tackle. That makes sense to me unless they like Borom more than I imagine,” Biggs added.

Borom played 466 snaps at right tackle last season, 42 at left guard and 20 at the right guard position. In 264 pass blocks snaps, he allowed 5.0 sacks, two quarterback hits and seven hurries, per PFF. That what is an improvement over his rookie campaign in 2021, when he surrendered 5.0 sacks, four QB hits and 23 hurries.

Borom Was Drafted By Previous Regime

Alex Leatherwood, Larry Borom, Ja’tari Carter, Doug Kramer, and Aviante Collins running in the second string offensive line.#Bears. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 2, 2023

While Biggs didn’t report the Bears were going to cut Borom, that remains an option despite the depth that he provides. The 6-foot-5, 333-pound lineman was a fifth-round selection in the 2021 draft by Chicago’s former general manager, Ryan Pace. It’s entirely possible Chicago’s first-year GM, Ryan Poles, continues his trend of replacing players from Pace’s regime with ones he likes better.

Of the offensive linemen currently on Chicago’s roster, the only real locks are: Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins, Nate Davis, Darnell Wright and Lucas Patrick. If Borom doesn’t get replaced, he should be a lock, particularly over Ja’Tyre Carter and Alex Leatherwood, but the preseason could go a long way in determining that, as well.

Either way, it will be interesting to see whether Poles decides to keep Borom around or look to add another veteran if and when one becomes available.