NFL Legend Says Hester Belongs in Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s newest class was unveiled Thursday night at NFL Honors. The 2023 class will include, Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zac Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, and Ken Riley. One notable exception from the list is Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. The legendary return specialist has now been snubbed for the second year in a row. This news sent shockwaves across the league with many fans and players voicing their support for Hester’s inclusion amongst the league’s greatest. One of Hester’s most vocal supporters has been Deion Sanders. The former Cowboy’s great spoke to Fansided to voice his support for his fellow return man.

“How can Devin Hester not be a Hall of Famer? This is the most idiotic thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Devin Hester changed the darn game. Devin Hester made it possible that no one went to use the bathroom on fourth downs. They held it until the offense got out there.”

Hester will remain eligible for enshrinement, however Sanders believes Hester’s time is now.

“And you mean to tell me for the second consecutive year he is not a Hall of Famer? Who is picking this stuff? He changed the game. This is a guy you couldn’t deal with that you had to game plan, that took over the game. You knew unequivocally what he was gonna do during that game that you paid your ticket or you turned on your TV to go watch.”

The Definition of a Game Changer

Sanders wasn’t alone in voicing his support for Hester. Dave Toub spent nine seasons in Chicago as special teams coordinator. Toub, who is currently an assistant head coach and special teams coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs is in Phoenix preparing for the Super Bowl. Speaking to NBC sports, Toub took the time to argue Hester’s case.

“He did change the game. There’s no question he changed the game, he changed the game so much that everybody had to have a returner, number one. Everybody had to have cover guys that could cover and tackle. The kickoff team had to change. You had guys playing kickoff who were big, couldn’t move, just straight-ahead guys. You had to put more athletic guys on the kickoff team. That was the end of O-line, D-line playing those positions. He also changed the wedge. The wedge was a dangerous play, but having him back there with the wedge, it was unfair.”

Making the Case

Hester spent 11 seasons in the NFL and racked up a laundry list of accomplishments. He holds NFL records for career return touchdowns (20), career punt return touchdowns (14), and total return touchdowns in a single season (6). Additionally, Hester was named to two separate NFL All-Decade teams (2000, 2010) and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time team.

Hester is arguably the greatest return man in NFL history, and because of how modern rule-changes have impacted kickoffs, Hester’s records may stand in perpetuity. Considering the totality of Hester’s prolific career, his enshrinement seems like an inevitably. However, Hester and his supporters will now have to wait for 2024.