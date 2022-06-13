Bears’ Potential Cut Victim Has Strong Words About Fitting in With New Regime

Chicago Bears veteran edge rusher Jeremiah Attaochu is entering his ninth season in the NFL, but his future with the team remains a question mark.

The Bears are currently loaded with edge rushers, with a group led by 2021 Pro Bowler Robert Quinn. There’s also third-year up-and-comer Trevis Gipson, free agent addition Al-Quadin Muhammad and rookie fifth-round draft pick Dominique Robinson standing in Attaochu’s way.

Attaochu, 29, signed a two-year, $5.55 million contract with the Bears in 2021 with $2.85 million guaranteed, per Spotrac. He had a disappointing first season with Chicago, playing in just five games before going down for the year after tearing his pectoral muscle Week 5. He finished with three solo tackles, five pressures, four hurries, and a quarterback hit in 68 pass rush snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Considering his disappointing 2021 campaign coupled with the team incorporating an entirely different defense, Attaochu has been dubbed a likely cut candidate — but the veteran defender says he’ll fit in just fine.

Attaochu Has Difficult Path Ahead

Will DeWitt of CHGO Sports predicted Attaochu will fail to make Chicago’s 53-man roster, noting Bears’ first-year general manager Ryan Poles has already cut Attaochu once.

“Attaochu was already cut once by a front office that Ryan Poles was a part of (in September of 2019, with the Kansas City Chiefs),” DeWitt wrote on June 11. “Being a 29-year-old that had minimal production, is coming off a major injury, and needs to transition from OLB to DE, it just doesn’t seem likely for him to make the team. The Bears most likely will retain their free-agent pickup, Muhammad, and aim to develop the raw Robinson instead.”

The Bears could add $2,450,000 in cap savings if they were to release Attaochu, who has dead cap hits of $650,000 in 2022 and $400,000 in 2023. If he doesn’t impress new head coach Matt Eberflus, who is switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense this year, the edge rusher could be on the way out — but Attaochu says the new defensive scheme will suit him nicely.

Attaochu: New Defense Will Highlight My Athleticism

“I’m definitely excited about this scheme,” Attaochu told the media at OTAs on June 8. “I get to do one job and that’s get off the ball, get in a track stance and use my athleticism. Being very versatile most of my career, standing up, dropping, I think it takes the thinking out of it for a guy with superior athleticism. So a guy that can get off the ball before everybody else, beat the O-lineman out of his stance, use my quickness, use my speed, I definitely fit in very well. It makes my job easier from anything I’ve had to do in the NFL.”

When asked if he has experience playing in a 4-3 defense, the veteran pass rusher says it’s been a while.

“I have. Senior year of college. I’ve been asked to stand up and drop and do other things, but definitely think this can enhance and spotlight my abilities.”

The Chargers selected Attaochu in the second round out of Georgia Tech in the 2014 NFL draft (50th overall). He spent his first four years with the Chargers before bouncing around a bit, playing for the New York Jets for a lone season in 2018 before spending the 2019-20 seasons with the Denver Broncos. His best season came with the Chargers in 2015, when he started 12 games, finishing with 55 total tackles, a forced fumble, 17 QB hits and 6.0 sacks, per Pro Football Reference.

By his own admission, the 6-foot-3, 262-pound Attaochu hasn’t played with his hand in the dirt since 2013, and that’s something he’ll be tasked with in Eberflus’ defense. If he can not only play but play well, he should make the roster. But if he can’t, don’t be surprised if he’s a cap casualty before the regular season starts.

