Bears Nation Calls Out Coach Over Suspect Strategy in Blowout Loss

The Chicago Bears offense has proven more dynamic this season than at any point over the last several years — most of the time, at least.

That was not the case on Saturday, December 24, when the Buffalo Bills dusted the Bears by a score of 35-13, Chicago’s worst defeat of the season. To be fair, more than a little dusting of snow was whipping around Soldier Field, sometimes at speeds approaching 35 mph, which limited what the team could do offensively, particularly in the passing game.

Even still, media members and Bears fans alike lined up to take shots at offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for his play calling decisions throughout the day.

Bears’ Offensive Coordinator Getsy Crushed For Play Calls vs. Bills

A cascade of confusion, speculation and ridicule began while Chicago’s loss was still in progress and continued for several hours following the game. Aaron Leming of 247 Sports and SB Nation got things started.

Terrible play calling from Luke Getsy on this drive so far. Throw. The. Ball. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) December 24, 2022

“Terrible play calling from Luke Getsy on this drive so far,” Leming tweeted in the middle of the game. “Throw. The. Ball. #Bears.”

A short while later, Jacob Infante of WC Gridiron chimed in.

It’s like Luke Getsy wants the #Bears to lose this game. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 24, 2022

“It’s like Luke Getsy wants the #Bears to lose this game,” Infante posted online.

Jason Patt of Clutch Sports took the conversation to its next logical destination by suggesting an ulterior motive behind Getsy’s decisions.

Pretty convinced Luke Getsy is in on the tank job this season — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) December 24, 2022

“Pretty convinced Luke Getsy is in on the tank job this season,” Patt tweeted.

Not to be outdone, the 79th and Halas Podcast Twitter account piled on.

Lmfao aye mane. This is some ELITE tanking from Luke Getsy. Bubble screen for a loss followed by a run — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) December 24, 2022

“Lmfao aye mane,” the tweet said. “This is some ELITE tanking from Luke Getsy. Bubble screen for a loss followed by a run.”

Tanking Isn’t Worst Decision For Bears With 2 Games Left This Year

In an indirect defense of Getsy’s decision to throw the ball 28 times and rush it 29 times despite trailing big at several points in the second half, quarterback Justin Fields spoke to how the severe winter weather impacted his ability to throw the ball and the decisions behind the team’s play calling strategies.

“It was crazy. It really impacted the whole game, from snaps to even tosses,” Fields explained. “[It] definitely impacts the passing game with trying to figure out which way you want to throw the ball, like which way the wind is blowing. And when the gusts are up to 30-35 mph, you just wanna hopefully get the passing plays when it’s not that windy. But yeah, you just have to think about all those things when you’re, of course, calling plays and stuff like that.”

However, if Getsy was helping the Bears tank without actually pulling players like Fields out of the game, it wasn’t the worst strategy in the world. Chicago can’t make the playoffs and will finish last in the NFC North Division. The team currently holds the No. 2 pick in a loaded 2023 NFL Draft and is within reach of the top overall selection after the Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans last weekend.

A host of opportunities are available to the Bears if they finish with either the first or the second pick, including drafting a potentially generational talent on the defensive side of the ball in linebacker Will Anderson Jr. or defensive tackle Jalen Carter, or trading down and amassing a haul this year and in years to come, while still procuring a top-notch first-round pick.

At this point, winning games is a detriment to those possibilities, as well as risk to Fields’ health. The Bears quarterback re-injured his non-throwing shoulder late in Saturday’s game after suffering a new injury to his foot earlier in the action.

Chicago finishes the season with a road game vs. the Detroit Lions and a home contest against the Minnesota Vikings.