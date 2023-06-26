Bears Have Chance to Add Elite Blocker & Former All-Pro Star

The Chicago Bears could have an opportunity to reunite offensive coordinator Luke Getsy with one of his top offensive specialists from his Green Bay days over the next month as they prepare for July 25’s start to training camp.

Former Packers veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis remains an unsigned free agent heading into the quiet period between the end of offseason workouts and the start of camps, and the Bears could be in the market for such an elite blocking weapon with Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan both better suited as pass-catchers in their offense.

Lewis was consistently effective in the Packers’ wide-zone blocking scheme over the past four seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, using his towering size (6-foot-6, 267 pounds) to push around pass rushers and provide an essential weapon for their run game. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the fifth-highest-graded run-blocking tight end (66.6) among those who played at least 258 blocking snaps in 2022.

If the Bears want to maintain their NFL-leading rushing offense from last year without depending so much on Justin Fields’ legs, there could be a lot of sense in adding Lewis on a short-term contract to serve as their primary blocking tight end in 2023.

Marcedes Lewis: ‘I’m The Best Blocking TE Out There’

At 39, Lewis isn’t drawing the same interest he once did. The former first-round pick is long removed from his best career season for Jacksonville in 2010 when he caught 58 passes for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns and earned second-team All-Pro honors. His usage as a pass-catcher also steeply declined last season for the Packers, going from 23 catches on 28 targets in 2021 to just six receptions on seven targets in 2022.

Lewis, however, is mindful of the fact that his blocking ability is his biggest selling point as he looks for a team to invest in him for a record-breaking 18th season in 2023.

“I get the business side of it,” Lewis said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “My agent is in talks with a handful of teams, but it’s just small talk. I guess teams are trying to figure out their rosters and what they need.

“But if you just look at my film from the last three years, there’s no decline in what I’m able to do. I’m the best blocking tight end out there.”

How Much Are Bears Prioritizing More TE Help?

Throughout their offseason program this spring, the Bears continually stressed their interest in potentially bringing in more free agents before the start of camp. Head coach Matt Eberflus also made it clear they are looking at more than just edge rushers, saying in early June they are “interested in a lot of guys at all positions right now.”

Just how much of a priority is a veteran blocking tight end to Chicago, though?

Lewis is a better blocker than most of the tight ends in the NFL, but Kmet showed he could be a perfectly capable blocker himself for the Bears during the 2022 season. He finished just behind Lewis in terms of PFF run-blocking grade (65.1) last year and did so while playing 201 more run-blocking snaps than him. If the Bears plan on leaning into Kmet’s blocking potential more in 2023, there would be less of a need for Lewis.

The real question the Bears must ask themselves is what they want out of the third tight end on their roster. Are they looking for someone who can simply act as insurance for the two primary tight ends in the group or do they want more of a utility man who can bring something unique — such as blocking or special teams — to the table? If the latter, Lewis could give them everything they need right down to affordability.