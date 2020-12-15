Bears Defensive Lineman Charged With Assault: Report

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. has been charged with assault pertaining to a domestic violence incident that reportedly occurred on October 17, 2020, per TMZ Sports. According to TMZ, the alleged incident happened in North Carolina when the Bears were in town to play the Panthers.

Per TMZ: “The woman claims Edwards got violent with her in a North Carolina hotel room on October 17, 2020 … She says Edwards got aggressive when she turned down his sexual advances that night. The woman claims she took out her phone to record Edwards yelling at her — and he reacted by smacking her in the eye with his hand. Then, she claims, Edwards grabbed her by the arm and ‘dragged her to the door of the hotel room.’ The woman claims Edwards continued his attack down the hotel hall by an elevator where he struck her in her arm … The woman claims she was hospitalized for injuries sustained during the alleged attack. She also says she was pregnant at the time of the incident.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Mario Edwards Jr. Has Denied the Allegations

Edwards has denied the woman’s allegations, per TMZ, and he also has said he is the victim in this particular instance, claiming the woman accusing him of assault was the aggressor. Edwards’ agent Peter Schaffer released the following statement to TMZ: “Mario Edwards doesn’t condone domestic violence. At no time did Mario Edwards do anything that raised to the level of domestic violence, or any violence.”

Shaffer says Edwards acknowledges getting into an argument with the woman, but “When she started to scream and yell, Mario did what he’s been told. Walk away and de-escalate the situation.”

The alleged victim also told authorities that this has happened before, and that Edwards has a history of violent behavior toward her and other women. The case is expected to go to court, although it’s unclear as of now when that will be.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has not yet commented publicly on the allegations.

READ NEXT: Bears Defender Sees Embarrassing Videos Go Viral: [WATCH]