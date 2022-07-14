Former NFL RB Marion Barber’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III was found dead in a Frisco, Texas apartment building on June 1, 2022. He was just 38 years old.

A copy of the full autopsy report from the Office of the Collin County Medical Examiner has been obtained by Heavy, and it reveals Barber’s cause of death to be heat stroke. There was no evidence of drug use found in Barber’s body, and the medical examiner found “no clear evidence of natural disease.”

The CDC refers to heat stroke as “the most serious heat-related illness,” and when it happens, “the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down.”

It generally occurs after a person’s body temperature hits 106 degrees or higher, and according to other notes from the autopsy report, Barber’s apartment was “hot” when he was initially found by police. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Barber Had ‘History’ of Exercising in ‘Sauna-Like’ Conditions

“Mr. Barber was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions,” the report stated, also noting the former running back had a “history of exercising” in overly warm temperatures.

The autopsy report also revealed that the thermostat in Barber’s apartment was “set at 91 ̊F with heat set to ‘on.'” The “ambient air” was also “described as hot by those investigating scene.”

The autopsy report noted there was “exercise equipment present” in Barber’s place of residence.

According to USA Today, officers from the Frisco Police Department were initially called to Barber’s apartment “after another tenant in the apartment complex reported water was leaking from Barber’s unit.”

Barber was found deceased in a shower “without water running; another shower in residence was on with shower water running,” per the autopsy report.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Barber Had Memorable 7-Year NFL Career

Barber finished his seven-year NFL career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns, playing for the Cowboys from 2005 to 2010 and the Bears in 2011. He announced his retirement from football the following March in 2012. He led the NFC with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2006, and he followed that up with a memorable Pro Bowl campaign in 2007 when he amassed 1,257 total yards (975 rushing, 282 receiving) and 12 total touchdowns.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends,” the Bears organization released in a statement after Barber’s death.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the Cowboys said in their own statement after Barber’s passing. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

In his only season with the Bears in 2011, Barber played in 11 games, starting one. He finished with 422 yards and six rushing TDs on 114 carries, also catching five passes for 50 yards.

READ NEXT: Bears Add Former 1st-Round Patriots WR Via Trade: Report