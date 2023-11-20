Former Bears Starter Blasts Ownership in Epic Thread

Former Chicago Bears Pro Bowl tight end Martellus Bennett put together a thread for the ages on social media after Chicago’s late-game collapse Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

Chicago led Detroit, 26-14 with just over four minutes remaining in the game. It looked as if the 3-7 Bears were about to shock the NFL by beating the division-leading 7-2 Lions. But a lack of aggressiveness from the Bears’ coaching staff coupled with lack of execution resulted in Chicago’s eighth loss in 11 weeks.

Bennett believes there may be a predominant reason his former team is heading for its seventh losing season in the last 11 years.

“Bears ownership lacks futurism. The entire business model is built on selling the past. The 85 bears. They’re always trying to recreate that old product instead of buying into and producing a new product,” Bennett wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Bennett also noted he believes the Bears “need an entire rebrand. Top to bottom and they need ownership that is going to transition the organization into the future. They never protect their players publicly. You can’t trust the organization as a player because you can’t relate to the leadership, they can’t communicate with the youth.”

Martellus Bennett Makes Some Great Points on Bears Ownership

Bennett, who started 41 games for the Bears from 2013-2015, is more than a tad familiar with the organization and its ownership.

The 100-year old Virginia Halas McCaskey, daughter of legendary Bears player-coach George Halas, has served as the Bears’ primary owner since 1983. She is still on the Board of Directors, as is her son, George McCaskey, who also serves as team Chairman.

The franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the 1985 season, and in recent decades, the Bears have become the laughing stock of the NFC North. They haven’t had back-to-back winning seasons since their 2005–2006 campaigns. Chicago hasn’t won a playoff game since 2010.

Bennett thinks the team may have extremely difficult time appealing to a new generation of fans as a result. “Their audience is a legacy audience and they’re afraid of changing because they don’t want to lose out on those legacy fans that make them money. Nostalgia is the greatest marketing tool. I’d be interested in seeing fan growth,” Bennett wrote, adding:

“What are the plans of the future? The lack of creativity is astonishing. Yesterday ain’t winning today.”

Matt Eberflus Also Must Go, According to Martellus Bennett

Doing what's best for your players is what's best for your franchise. Get creative and help them do what they do best. Coaches always want players to adapt but never want to adapt their schemes for their players. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) November 19, 2023

Bennett, who also spent time with the Giants, Cowboys, Packers, and Patriots over his 10-year career, pointed out that very few players are likely going to be enticed to come to Chicago, particularly if Matt Eberflus is still the head coach there.

Bennett made it clear he wasn’t belittling the Windy City. He is disappointed in the organization’s inability to find capable and inspiring leadership.

“Chicago is one of the best cities to play in. It’s f****** great! but I don’t see you getting stars who wanna win to come there in the future because no one knows what the identity of the team or organization is. no real commitment to winning especially if you keep that coach,” Bennett added. “The new Chicago probably lacks all connection with the bears of today. The youth of Chicago favorite team probably isn’t even the bears.”

Eberflus, who has yet to win back-to-back games or earn a victory against a divisional opponent in the NFC North, has an overall record of 6-22. With just six games remaining in the 2024 season, the current Bears coach has very little time to change any minds.