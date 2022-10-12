Bears Place Veteran Defender on IR, Give Telling New N’Keal Harry Update

The Chicago Bears will be without linebacker Matt Adams for at least the next four weeks.

The Bears announced on October 11 they have placed the backup linebacker on injured reserve after he injured his calf in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Adams, who spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, appeared in three games for Chicago so far this year, playing 19% of the team’s defensive snaps and 78% of its special teams snaps. He has seven tackles so far this season and has earned a 68.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

In other roster news, the Bears activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry off of IR on October 10, but according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it may be a while before he appears in a game.

LBs Joe Thomas, Jack Sanborn Should Fill in for Adams

Adams played a key role for the Bears on special teams, and with him out for at least a month, they will likely turn to veteran linebacker Joe Thomas, who is in his eighth NFL season.

Thomas has played in 92 career games (18 starts) and has 228 total tackles (12 for loss), two forced fumbles, 10 passes defensed, eight quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. He has 10 tackles in three games for the Bears so far this season.

Chicago could also give rookie LB Jack Sanborn some snaps while Adams is out. Sanborn, an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, had a standout preseason, allowing a ridiculously low 14.6 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in 113 coverage snaps over his three appearances, also snagging an interception (numbers via PFF).

“I think visualizing is important,” Sanborn said on September 17, per NBC Sports Chicago. “I think that’s different for everybody in how they prepare. How somebody visualizes something versus how another guy visualizes something. But it’s definitely a big part of understanding and putting yourself in that moment so then it doesn’t shock you when it happens.”

“I think Sanborn is ready. I really do,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said about the young LB in September. “He’s excited to get going. If he gets his chance to play in the games in terms of playing linebacker, I think he’s ready to do that.”

It looks as though he’ll be getting his chance soon.

Bears OC Luke Getsy Also Gives N’Keal Harry Update

Harry, who had surgery to repair an injured ankle in August, has yet to make his debut with the Bears after they added him via trade this summer. Based on recent comments by Chicago’s offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it could be a bit before that happens.

“He’s still got a ways to go as far as being ready to rock and roll, but mentally he’s been locked in,” Getsy said on October 11. “He’s been in the meetings and stuff, so mentally, he’s a really sharp guy.”

The Bears will likely incorporate rookie wideout Velus Jones Jr. more while Harry gets acclimated.

“Velus has a pretty good role for us,” Getsy added. “Each week we’ll find ways where he can help us exploit a defense just like we do with all our guys on our side of the ball.”