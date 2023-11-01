Matt Eberflus Sounds Off on Bears Culture After Coach’s Firing

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says he is”absolutely not” worried about the culture of his football team after an assistant coach departed from his staff for the second time during the 2023 season.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Bears fired running backs coach David Walker on Tuesday over his “behavior in the workplace” in a decision that involved the team’s HR department. He is now the second Bears assistant coach to exit Eberflus’ staff this season after defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on September 20.

“With the support from [general manager] Ryan [Poles], [team president] Kevin [Warren] and ownership, we have made the decision this morning that our running backs coach, Coach Walker, has been relieved of his duty,” Eberflus said Wednesday. “As the head coach, we are building a program and have standards to uphold as a staff and an organization, both on and off the field, and those standards were not met.”

Eberflus declined to confirm Cronin’s report that the Bears dismissed Walker due to a behavioral issue, saying he would not provide any further details other than to say that Walker is no longer on his staff. Asked specifically if he was concerned about the culture of his coaching staff, though, Eberflus sounded off with an abundantly clear sentiment.

“Absolutely not,” Eberflus said. “The culture in our building is outstanding. The guys work hard every single day, the relationship piece is there. We care about each other and we’re working diligently to get this thing turned. We’re 2-2 in the last four games, one game was really close, had a chance at that one, and we feel we’re really turning a corner there. … But to answer your question, our culture is awesome.”

Eberflus: No Link Between Walker & Williams Issues

The Bears have now lost two assistant coaches from Eberflus’ staff over the past six weeks. And, in both instances, the problems arose from off-the-field conduct.

Williams stepped down as their defensive coordinator in September after a weeklong absence that the Bears never properly explained. While Wiliams said in a statement that he resigned to focus on his health and his family, ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported he departed from his post “because of inappropriate activity.”

Despite the two situations being seemingly similar, though, Eberflus confirmed Wednesday that Walker’s firing and Wiliams’ resignation were not related.

“We take pride in vetting the guys — a player, a coach, staff,” Eberflus said when asked about his accountability in the two situations. “We take pride in that but again, when the standards aren’t met, we take action, and that’s where it is.”

Omar Young Will Take Over as Bears’ New RB Coach

Unlike with Wiliams’ resignation, when questions followed about who would take over as defensive coordinator, the Bears wasted no time appointing Walker’s successor.

Eberflus confirmed Omar Young will take over the Bears’ running backs coach for the rest of the season. He began as an offensive quality control coach for the Bears in 2022 and earned a promotion to assistant wide receivers and quarterbacks coach in 2023. Eberflus also said he addressed the staffing coaches with the players early Wednesday and feels they will handle the transition well.

I got to the running back guys first and talked to the leadership council,” Eberflus said. “Our guys are resilient, they really are. They are tough-minded, they’ve been through adversity and the culture is great here. Our guys work their tails off, and you guys see the locker room, you know what it’s like. It is what it is and guys move forward.”