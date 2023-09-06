Bears Coach Matt Eberflus Leaves Door Open for Major Depth Chart Change

When the Chicago Bears released their first official depth chart leading up to their Week 1 rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers, they listed veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman as the second-string signal-caller behind starter Justin Fields. That could change, however, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

Tyson Bagent, an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd University, made the team’s initial 53-man roster, while Peterman was released and later re-signed. The depth chart listed Bagent as QB3. Peterman, 29, has been in the league since 2017, predominantly serving as a backup and/or practice squad member. He has started five games over his career, completing just over 53% of his passes for four touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions.

When asked if Peterman was still QB2 behind Fields, Eberflus said that would likely be the case, before making a small amendment.

“Well, that’s what we’re looking at right now. We haven’t made a final decision but that’s where we’re leaning to now for this first game, but we’ll see where it goes during the course of the week,” Eberflus said on September 6, adding: “We certainly reserve the right to make any adjustments as we need to going forward.”

Although the #Bears QB depth chart has Nathan Peterman down as QB2, and Tyson Bagent 3rd string, Bears HC Matt Eberflus says… "We certainly reserve the right to change that." — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) September 6, 2023

Tyson Bagent & Nathan Peterman Both Looked Solid Throughout 2023 Preseason

To be fair, when asked if there would still be competition for QB2, Eberflus answered in the affirmative, before saying that competition applies to every position on the depth chart.

“I think we’re always looking at guys developing and improving during the course of the year, and that person could jump into a No. 2 role or could stay where he is. I think that’s with everybody for us,” the Bears head coach added.

Bagent won over Bears fans and coaches alike with his playmaking abilities and pocket presence throughout the preseason, both of which have looked unusually good for a Division II prospect. The undrafted rookie went 20-of-29 for 156 yards, an interception and two rushing touchdowns in three preseason games, while Peterman went 14-of-24 for 115 yards and a touchdown in two games.

Tyson Bagent has no tats on his right arm because that’s only for dropping dimes. pic.twitter.com/QZkW2JXFg2 — Ross Read (@RossRead) August 20, 2023

Peterman has a rather statuesque presence in the pocket, while the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Bagent is far more mobile. We know what Peterman is, but Bagent remains an intriguing question mark, although it’s clear the Bears love him.

“The quarterback position obviously was a really cool situation this year,” Bears GM Ryan Poles said on August 30. “You gotta give Tyson a lot of credit for how he handled the situation. Really poised throughout the entire process. Elevated his game every single week and got better. And you want guys like that to make the roster construction difficult, you know, make it a challenge. And for those guys to force themselves on the roster and he did and he earned it and I’m proud of him.”

What If Injury Would Befall Justin Fields?

If the worst were to happen, and the Bears were to lose Fields to injury, would Chicago roll with Peterman over Bagent? Possibly, at first, but depending on the severity of Fields’ injury, it seems likely Bagent would get to see the field eventually. Peterman is extremely limited, and experience is the best teacher, after all.

While it’s undoubtedly risky to have an UDFA quarterback fresh from Division II competition be a backup in the NFL, San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy — AKA “Mr. Irrelevant” — was selected with the very last pick of the 2022 draft, nearly an UDFA himself, and he took the team to the playoffs last year, setting a rookie record for TD passes in a playoff game.

While the top priority of the Bears will be the development of Fields, having Bagent around gives Chicago something it hasn’t had in a very long time: a solid developmental QB on the roster.