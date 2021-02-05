Matt Nagy Has Revealing Comments on Mitch Trubisky, Bears Plans at QB

Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears are going to do everything in their power to find a franchise quarterback this offseason. At least, that’s what they’re saying. In a recent interview with NFL.com’s Mike Silver, the Bears head coach discussed the impact Tom Brady had on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, and he revealed a bit about his team’s plans in the process.

“Anything we can think of, we’re gonna look into it,” Nagy said about the quarterback position, adding that nabbing a stellar signal-caller this offseason may be all the Bears need to finally get over the hump. “We feel like we’re really close.”

Bears’ Plans at QB Don’t Seem to Include Mitch Trubisky

Miller, who noted that Nagy and the Bears were “actively seeking a replacement for Mitchell Trubisky,” asked the Bears coach what he thought about Brady’s impact in Tampa, and he said this: “[Brady] changes the culture. He’s a multiplier. And when you get a guy like that to come to you, you have a lot of guys who want to come at discounted rates.”

Having Brady, who is widely regarded as the G.O.A.T., is one thing. But the Bears have had two Pro Bowl quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era, and if they want to turn things around after consecutive 8-8 seasons, they’ll need to snag a franchise type of guy. “I think you look at those four teams that were in the [conference title games], and the guys that were leading those teams — and you look at the impact a big-time quarterback can have on a franchise. You’re looking at maybe 10-12 quarterbacks that are starters in this league for sure, who are quote-unquote locked in, and that’s it — which is crazy to think about,” Nagy said. Right now, the only big-time, high-impact players Chicago could possibly trade for are Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson, both of whom remain long shots because their teams have not placed them on the trading block — at least not yet. There’s also the upcoming draft to consider.

Will Bears Draft Another QB in the 1st Round? Bears general manager Ryan Pace stressed the importance of adding a quarterback every year to the locker room when he was hired back in 2015. Since then, Pace has used just one draft pick in 42 selections on the quarterback position, and he has added Mike Glennon and Nick Foles via free agency. Now, with minimal room for error, Pace and Nagy will have to find the guy who can come in and change the locker room while giving the team that extra spark. Based on his comments, it’s looking like the Bears may either try to get one of the top free agent quarterbacks available — or try to nab one in the first round: I’m fascinated by this quarterback position in the NFL, and how it works. The world we’re in right now, it really doesn’t allow you to develop an Eli Manning or a Philip Rivers or a guy who’s going to grow into the role and be with your franchise for a long, long time. Now, because we live in an instant-gratification world, it’s throw them into the fire, sink or swim, and if they can tread water for two or three years and you can put a good team around them, then maybe it can work. And if not, you’re looking for the next guy. It’s clear the Bears couldn’t make it work with Trubisky, but it seems equally clear that they have no interest in drafting a late-round quarterback and developing him. They want to win, and they want to win now. “With all these quarterbacks out there, and all those young guys who’ll be in this draft, it’s gonna be a fascinating offseason as far as the quarterback position,” Nagy added. “And once one goes, it’s gonna be like a domino effect.” He’s right about that — and whichever one winds up in Chicago this offseason will likely determine his future, Pace’s future — and quite possibly, the team’s future for the next several years.

