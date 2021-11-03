Bears Insider Shares Telling New Update on Matt Nagy’s Future

Matt Nagy’s job security may not be tied to rookie QB Justin Fields, according to Chicago Bears insider Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

Considering some prominent NFL insiders had previously reported Nagy’s future is directly tied to the success or failure of Fields, this is a significant update.

“NFC North rivals Matt Nagy in Chicago and Mike Zimmer in Minnesota have had their job security raised over the last couple of years. Nagy’s future with the Bears will likely tie to Justin Fields’s development,” NFL insider Albert Breer wrote in July.

But in his November 2 column, Jahns says that considering how things have gone for the Bears the first half of the season — particularly on offense — that’s no longer the case, and Nagy could be gone once the regular season ends.

Nagy’s Inability to Put Consistent Offense Together May Hurt Him

Nagy, who was hired by Bears GM Ryan Pace in 2018 for his offensive acumen, has yet to assemble anything remotely close to a consistently competent NFL offense. His first year was his best year, as Nagy’s offense finished 9th in the NFL in points scored in 2018 (26.3 points per game), but that total was boosted by a whopping seven defensive TDs that year. Every year since, the Bears head coach has failed to out together an offense that a) scores points consistently, and b) caters to the strengths of his players. Here’s how his offenses have fared since 2018:

2019: Ranked 29th in points (17.5) and 29th in total yards (296.8)

2020: Ranked 22nd in points (23.3) and 26th in total yards (331.4)

2021: Ranked 31st in points (15.4) and 32nd in total yards (264.0)

So far this season, the Bears have managed a top 10 running game, but not much else:

Bears rankings on offense:

264.0 yards per game (32nd)

4.42 yards per play (32nd)

136.5 rush yards per game (5th)

4.55 yards per carry (10th)

127.4 pass yards per game (32nd)

4.90 yards per pass (32nd)

3.85% INT rate (31st)

14.42% sacks per pass (32nd)

15.4 points per game (31st) — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 2, 2021

Nagy has also come under fire for his inability to mold his offense around the strengths of Fields, and Jahns says that could be the straw that breaks this particular camel’s back.

Jahns: ‘Change in Some Form Feels Inevitable’ for Bears

Jahns said on November 2 that he doesn’t think the McCaskey family, the team’s owners, will attach any positives they see from Fields to Nagy — not as long as the Bears aren’t winning, anyway.

“I have my doubts whether the McCaskey family and president Ted Phillips can separate one player’s development — albeit the most important player on the roster — from wins and losses this season,” Jahns wrote. “And yet, that still feels fair for Nagy. The evaluations and expectations of the entire team should have changed when Fields took over from Andy Dalton. But Nagy is still in his fourth year as head coach.”

Then, Jahns added this wrinkle:

“At this point, change in some form feels inevitable. Fields’ arrival and development might not prevent it. Justin Herbert’s success last season as a rookie didn’t prevent the Chargers from firing coach Anthony Lynn after four seasons and hiring Brandon Staley. Or put it this way: Bears ownership can feel excited about the future of its rookie quarterback but also frustrated and discouraged by what’s happening around him, including the coaching he’s receiving. The Bears do have the league’s worst offense.”

Yes, they do, and at 3-5, with teams like the Ravens, Cardinals and Packers coming up, wins are going to be hard to come by the second half of the season. If Chicago continues to spiral, especially on offense, look for Nagy to finally get his walking papers at season’s end.

