Bears’ Matt Nagy Has Cryptic Response to ‘Bizarre’ Akiem Hicks Situation

Matt Nagy clearly doesn’t want to provide details about why Akiem Hicks left practice abruptly on August 17.

The Chicago Bears‘ stalwart defensive tackle hasn’t spoken to the media since he arrived at training camp in late July, and Hicks’ exit from practice shortly after it began on the 17th confused fans and media alike. Several reporters in attendance at Bears practice that day, including Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, made note of the defensive lineman’s early departure, as it did not appear injury-related.

DL Akiem Hicks departed at the very start of practice this morning and has not returned. We will see what kind of update the #Bears provide later on today. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 17, 2021

When he was asked about Hicks’ absence, the Bears head coach provided no update, while also managing to cause more confusion surrounding the situation.

Nagy Didn’t Help the Confusion Surrounding Hicks at All

Jason Lieser of The Chicago Sun-Times called Hicks’ early exit from practice a “bizarre scene,” and the Bears have had multiple opportunities to address what it was all about. Instead, Nagy muddied the waters when he was asked about it.

Here’s how the exchange between Nagy and the media went on August 18:

Q: Akiem Hicks left practice somewhat suddenly yesterday. What happened and what’s his status?

Nagy: No, there’s no update. You know, he’s back today that’s the only thing that matters.

Q: Why did he miss practice?

Nagy: No update.

Q: Is he back practicing today?

Nagy: Yeah. Yep.

Q: You do understand why that comes across as strange?

Nagy: Sure. Yeah. He’s back, so.

Q: We haven’t been able to talk to him, obviously so all we’re getting is the questions we ask you.

Nagy: Sure.

Q: Has he been an issue or a problem or anything during training camp?

Nagy: No he’s been fine. We want him to come out and play good football so that’s all, you know what I mean? Go sack the quarterback and stop the run.

Alrighty then.

A likely scenario is that a personal issue forced Hicks to leave practice early — but if that was the case, why wouldn’t Nagy just say that? It would be a simple, understandable explanation that wouldn’t confuse people further. Instead, he was deliberately and purposefully vague, raising more questions when he could have been more forthright.

Adam Schefter reported on August 12 that Hicks’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was looking to secure a deal that would allow Hicks to retire a Bear, but the team has yet to announce an extension. With a $12 million cap hit this season, the 31-year-old d-lineman likely won’t be able to command near as much moving forward, so it will be interesting to see how — if at all — contract talks go between Hicks and the Bears.

Nagy Hasn’t Been the Most Upfront With Information Lately

Lieser also chronicled the way Nagy handled the Teven Jenkins situation. The Bears drafted Jenkins in the second round this year, and months after the draft, it was revealed that the rookie offensive lineman had a back injury.

Instead of discussing whether it was a new injury or related to lumbar issues Jenkins had in college, Nagy gave brief, vague answers when speaking about it — and in retrospect, with Jenkins undergoing surgery this week, it’s clear being upfront isn’t Nagy’s forte:

Aug 3: "Continue with that arrow-up."

Aug 3: "Every day it’s getting a little bit better. It’s not going the other way."

Aug 5: Describes it again as "back tightness." — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 18, 2021

Hicks is back at practice, as Nagy noted, so at least his absence wasn’t injury-related.

You can watch Nagy’s full interview with the media below:





Play



Matt Nagy: Media Availability | Chicago Bears Head coach Matt Nagy speaks with the media before Wednesday's training camp practice at Halas Hall. Subscribe to the Bears YT Channel: chgobrs.com/1LfmYsY More Bears NFL Action: bit.ly/33gtjDp #ChicagoBears #Bears #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Bears: Visit ChicagoBears.com for more. Follow: Twitter.com/ChicagoBears Follow: instagram.com/chicagobears Like: Facebook.com/ChicagoBears 2021-08-18T14:12:58Z

