Bears Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands $98 Million DE, Premium Picks

The Chicago Bears have once again locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and it might just give them the ability to pull off another blockbuster trade that nets them picks and a game-changing player in 2024.

In the December 28 episode of the BFR Podcast, Dave and Ficky of Sports Mockery broke down a few potential trade scenarios for the Bears with the No. 1 overall pick and dug into one in particular that could take their defensive line to an elite-caliber level.

The trade involves the Bears sending the No. 1 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that sits outside the top 10 and desperately needs a new quarterback for 2024. In exchange, Chicago would acquire Las Vegas’ first-round pick (No. 11), its 2024 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2025 first-round selection and defensive end Maxx Crosby.

“You know what you’re getting with Maxx Crosby, just like when Poles went and traded for Montez Sweat. You know what you’re getting with Sweat,” Ficky said on the podcast.

Maxx Crosby is Elite, but Does He Fit Bears’ Plans?

Crosby, a three-time All-Pro, has easily been one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL during the 2023 season. He sits at 13.5 sacks (seventh best) and 21 tackles for loss (tied for first) on the year with one game to play and has reached at least 10 sacks in three of his first five seasons. On top of that, Crosby won’t turn 27 until late August.

That’s a deadly, deadly man to put opposite Montez Sweat on the Bears’ 4-3 front.

As built-for-Madden as that scenario is, though, there are a couple of hitches in the proposed trade itself. The first is Crosby’s contract. The Raiders signed him to a four-year, $98.8 million contract extension in March 2022, which puts him under contract through the end of the 2026 season. His $19 million base salary in 2024 is already fully guaranteed, too.

The Bears can certainly make a number like that fit on their books, especially if they move on from either Eddie Jackson ($12.56 million in cap savings) or Cody Whitehair ($9.15 million) — or both — before the start of the new league year in March. But would general manager Ryan Poles really want to turn around and add another highly-paid pass rusher to his cap ledger after just signing Sweat to his own $98 million deal?

Bears Might Prefer to Invest in 1st-Round DE in 2024

There is no denying that Crosby, a proven talent, would be a monster for the Bears if they managed to pair him with Sweat, and they do need to add an edge rusher for 2024. The more sensible approach, however, might just be using one of their first-round picks to try and find the next Maxx Crosby somewhere in the 2024 NFL draft class.

The Bears would move down to No. 11 overall in their Raiders trade scenario, but they have other options for moving down without exiting the top 10. Picking at fifth or ninth overall could still allow them to have their choice of Laiatu Latu, Dallas Turner, Chop Robinson or Jared Verse. They also still hold their own first-rounder at No. 10 overall.

The financial benefit of drafting a rookie instead of signing a free agent to pair with Sweat might be too appealing for the Bears to ignore. They are in the position to find the next star at the position if they trust their scouting and could add him on a five-year rookie contract, counting the fifth-year option that comes with first-round picks.

The Raiders could still be a worthwhile trade partner for the Bears if they are looking to move down, but don’t be surprised if Poles does not insist on Crosby being part of the deal like he did in 2023 when it came to getting DJ Moore from the Carolina Panthers.