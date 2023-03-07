Bears Double-Trade Proposal Nets Top OT & Major Draft Haul

The Chicago Bears have made it abundantly clear that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft is for sale, and some NFL analysts are starting to buy into the idea that general manager Ryan Poles could trade back twice with quarterback-needy teams to gain a franchise-altering haul of picks for the Bears.

ESPN’s Todd McShay concocted a double-trade back scenario for the Bears in his first post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft, proposing the Bears move back to No. 4 with the Indianapolis Colts before moving back against to No. 7 with the Las Vegas Raiders. With all the movement, he predicts the Bears would walk away with the Colts’ 2023 second-rounder (No. 35) and 2024 first-round pick along with at least the Raiders’ third-rounder (No. 70) and fourth-rounder (No. 109) while still picking seventh overall.

“Chicago might even be able to get the Raiders’ second-rounder (No. 38 overall), given Las Vegas’ urgency for a passer,” McShay wrote in ESPN’s March 7 mock draft. “That means GM Ryan Poles could scoop up four or more extra picks across two trades and still only slide to No. 7.”

McShay went on to mock Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski to the Bears at No. 7 overall, giving them one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 class to help fortify the trenches in front of quarterback Justin Fields all while gaining needed picks. He also acknowledges there is a chance the Bears could consider Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the pick if he falls and Poles feels comfortable that his legal troubles will get resolved before it impacts his availability. Either would be a slam dunk.

Bears Adding Multiple Day 2 Picks Would Be a Huge Win

McShay’s trade scenario for the Bears and the No. 1 overall pick would certainly be one of the better possible outcomes for them in Poles’ second offseason at the helm. If they managed to get both the Colts’ and the Raiders’ second-round selections, they would have three total selections in the second round and could take serious advantage of how deep the 2023 class is at the interior defensive line and edge rusher positions.

The Bears could also take things in another direction and invest one of their newly-acquired early second-rounders from the trade into a wide receiver. The 2023 class isn’t the strongest at the receiver spot with the best ones — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston — expected to come off the board in the mid-to-late first round, but there are a few others who could slip into the early parts of the second that might appeal to them, such as Combine standouts Zay Flowers and Josh Downs.

Whatever the approach, the Bears would have an opportunity to snag a few more foundational pieces with several more Day 2 picks at their disposal. Poles could even continue to work the trade market and keep trading back to increase his overall picks.

Peter Skoronski Could Play Guard or Tackle for the Bears

After the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week, there is little question that Skoronski is one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the 2023 class. The bigger mystery is whether he will stay at the blindside blocker role that he held for his entire career with the Wildcats or kick inside to guard, where his arm length — 32 1/4 inches — is better suited to do damage at the NFL level.

Fortunately, the Bears could use both for their offensive line and wouldn’t have to pigeonhole Skoronski into either role if they sunk their first-round pick into him. Prior to free agency, right tackle and center are the spot screaming for offseason upgrades along Chicago’s offensive line, but left guard could also become a need if the Bears decide to move on from 30-year-old Cody Whitehair. The Bears would create between $5.8 million and $9.9 million in cap space if they released Whitehair this offseason.

Certainly, Skoronski wouldn’t be a fix-all to the Bears’ offensive line woes, but adding him to a group that includes promising young talents in Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones would be a firm step in the right direction for Chicago’s upfront protection.