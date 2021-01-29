Bears Have Formal Meeting With ‘Talk of the Senior Bowl’: Report

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears need to improve their offensive line. The Bears’ o-line was ranked 20th out of 32 teams after the 2020 season by Pro Football Focus, and while pieces like Cody Whitehair, James Daniels and Sam Mustipher should be solid contributors moving forward, the team still needs to get younger — and more bullish — in that area.

At the 2021 Senior Bowl, where college football’s finest go to showcase their skills, the Bears have been spending their time meeting with players on the offensive side of the ball, at least in the early going, and according to Daniel Greenberg of ChiSportsUpdates. the Bears have met with one of the most buzzed-about offensive linemen at the event: North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz.

The Chicago Bears met last night with offensive lineman Dillon Radunz out of North Dakota State, per source. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 29, 2021

Dillon Radunz Would Be Excellent Get for Bears in 2021 Draft

Early projections from draft analysts and experts have Radunz pegged to be selected anywhere from late in the first round to early/midway through the second round of the upcoming NFL Draft. The 6’5″, 304-pound left tackle has established himself as one of the more intriguing prospects at his position, and the Bears won’t be the only ones interested.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about the NDSU standout:

He plays with good overall athleticism with regards to body control and balance. In the run game, he is excellent. He has a nasty disposition as a run blocker and wants to maul you. He can improve his proficiency at getting on moving defenders at the second level, but there’s nothing alarming in this regard. He remains upright and demonstrates instances of good lateral redirect agility. He has the frame to gain more mass and bulk, which should make him more effective.

NFL coach and trainer Paul Alexander called Radunz the “talk of” the Senior Bowl so far, and he hailed the offensive lineman for not losing a one-on-one matchup once Tuesday-Thursday:

DILLON RADUNZ The talk of the ⁦@seniorbowl⁩ won every 1 on 1 pass pro on tuesday, wednesday and thursday practices. Proud of him. We worked together many hours leading up to this week. pic.twitter.com/UvVLCWuVCm — Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) January 29, 2021

If the Bears manage to snag a player like Radunz, he would be working with an established veteran o-line coach in Juan Castillo.

“He’s a teacher, above all things,” guard Jermane Mayberry, who played for Castillo in Philadelphia in the late ’90s, said about his former o-line coach. “He really values repetition as a big part of his teaching. We did the same drills in college that we did in the pros. It was all repetition and fundamentals. Those things were our foundation and that’s what really helped us to succeed.”

Bears Have Also Met With Play-Making RB & Speedy Wide Receiver at Senior Bowl

In addition to reportedly meeting with Radunz, Chicago has also met with wide receiver Tylan Wallace out of Oklahoma State and North Carolina running back Michael Carter, as confirmed by Zack Pearson of Bear Report.

I talked to WR Tylan Wallace at the #SeniorBowl last night and he told me that he’s scheduled to meet with the #Bears today. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) January 28, 2021

Just talked to #UNC RB Michael Carter at the #SeniorBowl. He told me he's met with some teams, including the #Bears. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) January 28, 2021

Wallace had 205 catches for 3,434 yards receiving and 26 scores in his four seasons at Oklahoma State, while Carter had 514 carries for 3,404 yards (that’s 6.6 yards per carry) and 28 total touchdowns in four years with the Tar Heels. Both are dynamic and sure-handed play-makers, and both would be huge assets to Chicago’s offense.

Of the two, Carter in particular has stood out so far during Senior Bowl play:

Out of all the running backs I’ve watched today, UNC’s Michael Carter has stood out the most. He looks elusive in space, decisive in between the tackles and has displaying passing-down value as a receiver and blocker. #SeniorBowl — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 28, 2021

The jury’s still out as to what the Bears will do come draft day, but based on many early indicators, they’re thinking offense.

