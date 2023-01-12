Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Shuts Down Justin Fields Speculation

Even some of the NFL’s brightest young stars are starting to come to the defense of Justin Fields over the speculation about his future with the Chicago Bears.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland raised the issue of whether the Bears should use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, tweeting on January 11 that Young’s size (6-foot, 194 pounds) “isn’t a reason for Chicago not to take him” and the real reason should be that the Bears believe Fields is better than Young.

So, is Fields better than Young? It might be too early to tell, but Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons said he would be “shocked” if the Bears didn’t move back from the No. 1 overall spot and “go above and beyond” to build around Fields.

“Mhmmm can’t make a statement like that!” Parsons tweeted back at both McFarland and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky. “I’ll be shocked if Chicago don’t trade back or don’t go above and beyond to build around Justin!”

Poles ‘Would Have to Be Blown Away’ to Draft a QB

Ever since the Bears locked up the No. 1 overall pick last weekend, fans and media types alike have been discussing whether it would be better for the Bears to build around Fields as their franchise quarterback or instead use the pick to take a new quarterback who would replace Fields as their starter for next season. After all, it is the first time the Bears have held the No. 1 overall selection since the 1940s.

In almost every case, the quarterback-in-question for the Bears to consider taking is Young, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 for his stellar season at Alabama. Young is a quarterback prospect who has been wowing scouts for more than a year, primarily because of his poise and success as a pocket passer against SEC competition. Up until the Houston Texans lost the top pick, it was presumed Young would go No. 1 overall.

The Bears, however, don’t sound like they are leaving the door open for the possibility of drafting a new quarterback in 2023. In fact, when general manager Ryan Poles was asked about the subject, he told reporters that he plans for Fields to be the Bears’ starter when the 2023 season opens and would have to be “absolutely blown away” by one of the upcoming QB prospects to consider drafting one of them with the top pick.

“We’re going to do the same as we’ve always done, we’re going to evaluate the draft class,” Poles told reporters on January 10. “But I would say this: I’d have to be absolutely blown away to make that type of decision.”