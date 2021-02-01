Michael Vick Says He’s Telling Deshaun Watson to Consider the Bears

Count former Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick among those who think Deshaun Watson would be a perfect fit for the Chicago Bears. When appearing on The Herd, Vick spoke with co-host Nick Wright about Watson’s current situation with the Houston Texans. The disgruntled quarterback is fed up and wants out despite the fact the team has said it has no intention of trading him.

Vick, who is friends with Watson, said he had plans to speak to the superstar quarterback further about his situation. “I’m gonna have a conversation with D-Wat later on today,” Vick said. “We just spoke about it a few minutes ago, and we’re gonna talk about it in totality.” The former quarterback then mentioned two teams he thought Watson’s agent should push for if the Texans eventually agree to trade him: the San Francisco 49ers and the Bears.

Vick Pegs 49ers & Bears as Best Fits for Watson

Vick, a four-time Pro Bowler who played 13 seasons in the league, was Watson’s hero growing up, so there’s a good chance the current Texans signal-caller would lend him a serious ear.

“If I’m his agent, man, I’m pushing to get with the best team,” Vick said. “I’m looking to get with the San Francisco 49ers or the Chicago Bears. Need some defense. Need some weapons. Those teams are short of a quarterback. If a deal can be made, a deal can be made with D-Wat.”

Vick did say the 49ers might be the more attractive of the two teams because of players like George Kittle and the savvy of head coach Kyle Shanahan, but Chicago is also a legendary football town, and their aging defense is one inspiring superstar quarterback away from making a run. If Bears GM Ryan Pace were somehow able to manage the trade of a lifetime, it would instantly make his team a contender again — and it would give the Bears their first incredible talent at the position since Sid Luckman in the 1940s.

Maurice Jones-Drew Proposed Unlikely Bears-Texans Trade

Vick isn’t the only former player who thinks Chicago would be a good fit for Watson, however. Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew also went on the record recently saying the Bears would be the perfect landing spot for the superstar.

“If I’m the Texans, knowing just how talented Watson is, I would want him far, far away from the AFC South. So why not accept a trade from the Chicago Bears in the NFC North?” Jones-Drew told NFL.com, adding:

“The Bears have had quarterback issues of their own and will jump at the chance to bring in a consistent playmaker at the position. To win the Watson sweepstakes, Chicago agrees to send their 2021 and ’22 first-rounders, this year’s third and Nick Foles to Houston. Bear down!”

While he’s correct about the Bears’ issues at quarterback, it’s going to take quite a bit more than that. Texans insider John McClain of the Houston Chronicle recently suggested what it would take to acquire Watson via trade, and it’s a huge haul:

The Rams-Lions trade will have nothing to do with a Watson trade if the Texans do it. They'll want 2 ones, 2 twos and 2 young defensive starters, at the least. Watson, 25, under contract, great QB, team leader, beloved by fans, pillar of the community. Start with the Jets. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 31, 2021

A Watson-to-Chicago scenario is still the ultimate dream for myriad Bears fans — and barring a miracle, that’s what it will remain. Still, it can’t hurt the Bears chances if Vick is telling Watson to consider Chicago, can it? Stay tuned, Bears fans. The saga continues.

