Ex-Bears Coach Blasts Justin Fields After Win: ‘He Deflated the Football Team’

Mike Martz is at it again.

Shortly after the Chicago Bears upset the San Francisco 49ers on September 11, winning 19-10 on opening day in a game that was waterlogged from the get-go, Martz, who currently works as an NFL analyst and insider for The 33rd Team, gave his postgame analysis, which once again involved heaping heavy criticism on Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields.

It was the second time in three weeks Martz took aim at Fields and the Bears. First, in his August 23 column, Martz wrote: “Fields is a guy that makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times. He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team. But I don’t know if I’ve seen an offense that bad in talent since the 0-16 Detroit Lions (in 2008). They just don’t have anybody there.”

Now, after Chicago’s 1-0 start, he has Fields in his crosshairs again.

Martz on Fields: ‘He Deflated the Football Team’

Fields and the Bears didn’t start out well against Trey Lance and the 49ers. Chicago didn’t score at all in the first half, but played solid defense throughout, keeping Lance, who was making his third NFL start, off balance the entire game.

The Bears made some halftime adjustments, scoring three touchdowns on offense in the second half while winning the turnover battle 2-1 when safety Eddie Jackson came through with a clutch interception with 9:52 remaining in the game.

Fields also played better as the game progressed. After going 3-9 for 19 yards and an interception in the first half, the second-year QB went 5-8 for 102 yards and two scores in the second half, displaying his athleticism on plays like this 51-yard TD pass to wide receiver Dante Pettis:

Despite the improvements made by Fields and rest of the team, Martz didn’t sound impressed.

“I’m just shocked — shocked at the Bears,” Martz said about Chicago’s performance, before ripping Fields to shreds: “Less than remarkable would be the kindest thing you could say about him. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such a bad performance by a quarterback in his opening performance of the season. He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance.”

The #Bears got the win today, but Mike Martz was not impressed with Justin Fields' performance… at all 😬 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 12, 2022

“When you get a quarterback that can’t do anything at all, and defensively you shut ’em out basically for a half, you kind of lose hope,” Martz continued. “Right now, they’re a team without hope.”

Bears Didn’t Resemble a Team Without Hope at All

Martz’s comments are puzzling at best, considering the Bears not only didn’t lose hope, but came back to win the game. They played discipline football, committing just three penalties all game (San Francisco committed 12), and it was a definite team win, with young players and veterans alike contributing.

The #Bears win today ticked all the boxes: ✅ Disciplined, stingy defense

✅ Jaquan Brisker looked great

✅ Eddie Jackson resurged

✅ Justin Fields 2-1 TD/INT

✅ Justin Fields carried the offense

✅ Young pass rushers flashed

✅ Defensive Line stopped the run Great day for CHI — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) September 11, 2022

Still, Martz seems to think the Bears have no talent around Fields, once again evoking the Lions, who lost Week 1 to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. “Fields is going to have to shoulder it (all), and he did a good job of that particularly in the second half but, ultimately, when you look at them compared to Detroit today, when you watch the two teams play, it just seems like Detroit’s made a huge leap and the Bears are still gonna kinda muddle around,” Martz said.

Martz is best known for his tenure with the Rams, where he coordinated one of the most dominant offenses in NFL history in the Greatest Show on Turf, a loaded group that featured Hall of Famers Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Orlando Pace, among others. Over his two decades coaching in the NFL, Martz also served as head coach of the Rams (2000-2005) and offensive coordinator of the Bears from 2010 to 2011.

He was a great coach and remains a well-respected offensive mind, but his recent Bears takes feel simply out of touch.

To be fair, he aimed similar criticisms at Lance, but does this look like a team that has lost all hope? Check out Chicago’s postgame celebration below:

I’m crying man this is fr my team pic.twitter.com/8cBLBt9Iz6 — 😮 (@NickyOuts) September 11, 2022

If Martz wanted to fully analyze Fields’ performance, you’d think he’d want to include every play, including the good ones. Perhaps he’ll do that next time.