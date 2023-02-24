Bears Named Ideal Fit For 49ers’ Former Top-10 Pick, High-End Free Agent

The Chicago Bears are on the hunt for high-end talent to beef up the offensive line in front of Justin Fields, or whoever is playing quarterback for the franchise come September.

Matt Bowen of ESPN on Tuesday, February 21, named the Bears the best fit for San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who Bowen ranked second among available offensive linemen heading into this offseason and seventh-overall among all free agents in 2023.

“McGlinchey didn’t produce his best tape in pass protection last season, but he has the blocking traits at a premier position to upgrade a Bears offensive front that must do a better job of protecting quarterback Justin Fields,” Bowen wrote. “He wins with angles and the ability to get off the ball, and while McGlinchey’s pass block win rate slipped to 89.6% this season, his run block win rate of 81.2% ranked fifth overall in the NFL.”

“It could be a big, multiyear deal for McGlinchey, and Bears general manager Ryan Poles would be adding a starting right tackle to address the subpar play of the Chicago offensive line,” Bowen continued.

Mike McGlinchey Arguably Best Attainable Option For Bears at Tackle

Chicago is looking to add a player at the tackle position specifically, which would allow Teven Jenkins to slide permanently back into the right guard spot and solidify an entire side of the offensive line with above-average talent.

Orlando Brown Jr. is also poised to hit free agency and was a superior performer to McGlinchey last year both overall and specifically against the pass rush, per Pro Football Focus. Bowen ranked Brown the best lineman in this year’s class ahead of McGlinchey and the No. 2 free agent prospect overall, but noted that Brown is probably bound for the franchise tag as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to work out a deal to keep him long-term.

McGlinchey appears to be the best non-draft option available for the Bears, who have nearly $100 million in salary cap space and a strong need at his position after surrendering 58 sacks to opposing defenses in 2022.

Mike McGlinchey Worth 4-Year Deal in Range of $60 Million Total

For those reasons, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report furthered the McGlinchey to Chicago narrative earlier this week, suggesting a four-year contract worth $62.5 million in total with $38 million guaranteed.

McGlinchey admittedly struggled against powerful pass-rushers like Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. But of the six sacks allowed by McGlinchey in 2022 per PFF, four came against those two players. Is McGlinchey an elite tackle? Probably not, although at 28 it’s possible that the five-year veteran’s best football is ahead of him. But in terms of hurries and sacks allowed per game, McGlinchey’s numbers have actually been comparable to Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles. Given how badly the Bears need to get better in front of Fields, McGlinchey merits a big extension from a Chicago franchise flush with cap space.

McGlinchey’s projected market value is approximately $59.4 million over the next four seasons, or roughly $14.8 million annually, per Spotrac. He turned 28 years old in January.