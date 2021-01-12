Mitch Trubisky Reveals Where He Wants to Play in 2021

Mitch Trubisky says he has some unfinished business. The former second overall pick for the Chicago Bears spoke with the media after the team’s early exit from the playoffs Sunday, and despite a tumultuous year that included his benching and an obvious rift with Matt Nagy, Trubisky says he’s ready to come back to the Windy City next season.

“Yeah, I think I can definitely see myself back here next year. Obviously a lot of that is out of my control but it feels like home and it feels like we have unfinished business,” he said.

Trubisky and the Bears just lost their second Wild Card game in three years, which isn’t sitting well with the young quarterback. “Right now I’m just bummed about this season being over and how the game went, so a lot of emotions going on.”

Trubisky on Possible Return: ‘It’s Out of My Control’

Trubisky also noted that while he can see himself in a Bears uniform again, it’s ultimately not up to him anymore. “We’ll see. There are a lot of things that have to happen and a lot of decisions that have to be made and that’s out of my control but and I can see that,” he said.

He also revealed that his numerous sentimental ties to the team that drafted him may be influencing his desire to stay in Chicago:

We’ve been through so much as a team this year … Really, a lot of these guys I’ve been with for four years. That’s really special to me, especially some of the guys up front, like Cody (Whitehair) and (Charles) Leno, they’ve had my backs since I’ve been here. Those guys, among many others, mean so much to me. It’s tough and you try not to think about too far down the line and take it one day at a time. I know there’s decisions that are gonna be made this offseason. I feel like I’ve gotten better over these four years and really this season. It’s been tough. There’s been some ups and downs. But I’m proud of where I’m at and where we battled and how we got better over the year. So we’ll just take it one day at a time this offseason. I know God’s got a plan for me. Just continue to stay positive and keep working and keep believing.

Trubisky Feels As Though He Has Improved This Season

Trubisky completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions, this year, and he had a strong finish to the season, due in part to a weak schedule. Over his last five games, he boasted an 84.4 completion percentage for 1,243 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions — but he did much of it against the likes of the Lions, Jaguars and Texans.

“I feel like I got better this year. I feel like when I was put back in the starting lineup that the offense was better and I gave my team a chance to win. We did win games and that’s why we were able to get back into the playoffs. It wasn’t just me but it was the whole unit coming together and the whole team making plays and really getting through that adversity together but I feel like I was a big part of that,” Trubisky said.

The jury’s out as to whether the Bears will bring him back, but it will certainly be one of the more intriguing storylines heading into the offseason.

