Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Responds to Critics & Fans Who Wanted Him Benched

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has had more ups and downs this season than most NFL quarterbacks. After beating Nick Foles out for the starting job, Trubisky won the first two games of the year in grand, come-from-behind fashion — before getting benched midway through Chicago’s Week 3 contest against the Atlanta Falcons after he threw an ill-advised interception in the third quarter.

Many fans celebrated Trubisky’s benching, as the fourth-year quarterback’s inability to consistently read defenses coupled with his inaccuracies as a passer kept him from being the franchise quarterback the Bears had hoped for. But sometimes, things have to get worse before they can get better — and that time may be now for the Chicago Bears.

Nick Foles’ Struggles Led Bears & Their Fans Back to Mitch

Foles is 2-5 in his seven starts, throwing 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in relief of Trubisky. The Bears have also lost four straight, falling from a 5-1 mark to 5-5 over the last month with Foles under center. As things got worse for the Bears with each passing week, fans and eventually most analysts began begging Chicago to switch back to Trubisky — and after Foles took a big hit in the Bears’ Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, that’s exactly what they did.

“I was just continuing to prepare as if I was the starter,” Trubisky said when he spoke to the media for the first time in nearly two months. “It’s a big opportunity, and I think more than anything, what means most to me is just having the opportunity to come back and be there for my guys when we just need to find a way to win, however that is.” Trubisky also noted he was feeling good after a shoulder injury sidelined him for the last several weeks. “No soreness, no pain,” he said.

Does he care Nagy and the team waited until the end of the week to publicly name him the team’s starter? “No, I don’t care. I don’t pay attention to the public.” So how does the young quarterback feel about the fans who initially called for his ouster and are now cheering his return?

Mitch Trubisky Responds to Fans, Haters, & Critics

When Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote asked Trubisky if he’s been able to figure out Bears fans, noting that while many Chicago fans wanted him benched, many of those same fans are now thrilled he’ll replace Foles.

“I haven’t been paying attention to it. And I really focus on trying not to pay attention to it. I’ve been here for four years, I’m still trying to figure it out,” Trubisky said with a smile, adding: “I got nothing but love in my heart for the fans of the city of Chicago. I think, if on offense, defense and special teams — if we can match the fans’ passion for this team, then I think that’s how you go out there and play with a lot of will and passion and put a good product on the field that you’re proud of. That’s all we want. We want the fans to be proud.”

Nothing would make Bears fans happier than a win Sunday night against the rival Packers in Green Bay. If Trubisky can somehow pull that off, perhaps his benching can be chalked up to being nothing more than a Mitch-understanding.

You can watch Trubisky’s full interview below:

