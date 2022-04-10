Bears Named ‘Best Fit’ for Veteran 4-Time Pro Bowl WR

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but now, one analyst is calling the Chicago Bears the “best fit” for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Considering both the Bears’ needs at wide receiver coupled with Hilton’s current status in Indianapolis, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report thinks it could be a win-win for the veteran wideout if he inked a deal with Chicago. As it stands, third-year receiver Darnell Mooney is the Bears’ top wideout, and while free agent additions Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown provide nice depth, they aren’t proven.

Meanwhile, the Colts just traded for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who hasn’t played with Hilton — and Hilton himself has been in a bit of a slump in recent years, failing to net over 1,000 yards in a regular season since 2018.

“Unless the Colts believe he can reclaim 2018 levels with Ryan, Hilton may be forced to pivot toward a different team,” Kenyon noted.

Bears Could Use an Experienced WR to Help QB Justin Fields

With quarterback Justin Fields entering his second season, it will be crucial for the Bears to add a veteran to the receivers room.

“Chicago, which lost Allen Robinson to the Rams this offseason, must upgrade the receiving room to build around second-year quarterback Justin Fields,” Kenyon wrote. “As of now, the Bears lack experienced options beyond Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle. Hilton would be an immediate upgrade for Chicago and have no shortage of available snaps to revive his reputation.”

In his 10 seasons with the Colts, Hilton has caught 631 passes for 9,691 yards (15.4 yards per reception) and 53 touchdowns. He made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2014-17, leading the NFL in receiving in 2016 with 1,448 yards. The 32-year-old wide receiver is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, finishing with a career-low 23 receptions for 331 yards and three TDs in 10 games and nine starts.

Injuries have been an issue for the veteran wideout in recent years. Calf and quad issues forced him to miss six games in 2019, and he injured a disc in his neck during training camp in 2021. It was an injury that required surgery and limited him significantly, but he recovered by the end of the season last year.

Hilton Will Likely Come Cheap

Spotrac has Hilton’s market value estimated at $6.2 million a year, and if he’s willing to take a deal in that ballpark, or for a little less, he could be an interesting addition for the Bears. He signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Colts last year, and his asking price shouldn’t be higher than that.

For his part, Hilton has been curt when asked his thoughts on free agency, but he seems to want to continue playing.

“If you want me then come get me. If Indy wants me they know how to find me and my agent,” Hilton said on the NFL Network in March, via Anthony Calhoun.

So far, the Colts haven’t done anything to suggest they want him back, and considering current Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has a connection with him from his time in Indianapolis, Hilton’s name could be one to watch for the Bears moving forward.

