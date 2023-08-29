Bears Part Ways With Second Quarterback in 3 Days

The Chicago Bears have parted ways with a second signal-caller in the span of just 72 hours, though the most recent cut has the prospect of a sequel with the franchise.

Chicago trimmed its roster to 53 players on Tuesday, August 29. One of the notables left off that list was quarterback Nathan Peterman. The team traded P.J. Walker two days prior after inking him to a two-year, $4.15 million contract earlier this offseason, which included north of $2 million in fully-guaranteed money.

The Bears rostered just two signal-callers, starter Justin Fields and undrafted rookie backup Tyson Bagent who is arguably the biggest surprise of the team’s summer.

However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday that Peterman could be back with Chicago relatively soon, just in a different capacity.

“The #Bears are releasing QB Nathan Peterman, per source,” Pelissero posted on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter. “They want him back on the practice squad.”

Nathan Peterman Likely to Join Bears’ Practice Squad if He Clears Waivers

Just because the organization wants Peterman back doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll get him.

The quarterback now heads to the NFL waiver wire, where a competing franchise can sign him if it so chooses. Still, the chances that Peterman will be available to the Bears for their practice squad remain high due to his track record in the league since joining it in 2017 as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Peterman has appeared in 13 regular season games, earning a record of 1-4 as a starter. He has completed 53.1% of his 160 career pass attempts for 712 yards, four touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Peterman has also rushed the ball 22 times for 91 yards and a score. He has recorded two fumbles.

The QB joined Chicago in 2022, appearing in three contests and starting one game. Peterman posted a record of 0-1 for the Bears. He spent the previous two campaigns as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Peterman was decent across two performances this preseason, completing 14-of-24 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball four times for 22 yards and took two sacks.

Tyson Bagent Intriguing Prospect Behind Justin Fields

Bagent beat out both Walker and Peterman for the No. 2 job behind Fields by way of an impressive preseason. Bagent completed 20 of his 29 pass attempts across three games, amassing 156 yards and one interception. He also rushed the ball seven times for 25 yards and two scores while taking four sacks.

The 23-year-old rookie joined the Bears’ roster as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He played collegiately at Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia. Bagent stands at 6’3″ and weighs 213 pounds, rendering his the classic frame of a professional quarterback.

Bagent signed a three-year, $2.72 million contract with the Bears in May, though only $25,000 of it is guaranteed. It appears now that Bagent not only made Chicago’s roster with his play this preseason, but also earned himself a significant amount of money in the process.