Insider Throws Cold Water on Bears Trading Top Pick to Commanders

When it comes to the 2024 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears are holding all the cards.

The general consensus in league circles is that quarterback Caleb Williams will be the first overall pick in the draft, whether the Bears choose to select him there or whether they trade out of No. 1 for a huge draft and/or player haul.

The Washington Commanders are among the prime candidates to try and deal for the top pick, as Williams is from the D.C. area and the team just hired Kliff Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator. Kingsbury served as Williams’ QBs coach with USC in 2023.

However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported from the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10, that analysts and fans should rein in the widespread speculation around Kingsbury’s hire in Washington and what that means for the Bears’ No. 1 pick as well as the futures of both franchises at the quarterback position.

I have been cautioned by multiple people not to jump to conclusions about the Commanders’ hire of former USC quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury as it pertains to the Commanders’ interest in USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Yes, there are those in the Commanders organization who are fascinated with the idea of drafting D.C. native Williams, even if that means trading up from No. 2 to No. 1 to get him. But they also recognize that if the Bears are set on taking Williams at No. 1, there might be nothing they can do about that. I would expect the Commanders to look into what it would take to draft Williams, but I’d caution against thinking they hired Kingsbury based on any belief or certainty that they were going to get him.

Trading Top Pick Will Indicate Bears Are Leaning Toward Justin Fields or Rookie QB Other Than Caleb Williams

If the Bears do trade off of the No. 1 pick, either with the Commanders or some other franchise, that will mean one of two things.

First, it could mean that quarterback Justin Fields will remain in Chicago for at least his fourth season, presumably with a new handful of massive advantages via the assets the team will acquire by selling the top draft selection for the second consecutive year. Speculation, backed up by multiple ESPN reports from Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter, has swirled for weeks that Chicago intends to trade Fields, which is an indication that the franchise will use the first pick to draft Williams.

Or, it could mean that the Bears plan to move down just a spot or two and draft either Drake Maye of North Carolina or Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU as the quarterback of the future.

Bears Could Surprise NFL, Trade Down and Draft QB Drake Maye of North Carolina

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report wrote on February 9 that Maye, not Daniels or even Williams, is the perfect fit for the Bears.

The Chicago Bears have many avenues available to them with this year’s No. 1 overall pick. But the optimal path is relatively clear. The Bears should trade [Fields] and then select [Maye] either at or near the top of the draft. The latter part is important, because the Washington Commanders might become enamored with [Williams]. The Bears could leverage that interest into a potential swap of picks to add even more assets and build the rest of the roster around a rookie quarterback. If the Bears stand pat at No. 1, Maye remains the most logical choice. He’s the Bleacher Report Scouting Department’s highest-graded quarterback and third-ranked prospect overall.