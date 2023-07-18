Bears Linked to ‘Ascending’ Pass Rusher as Option Before Camp

Yannick Ngakoue has been regularly mentioned as one of the top potential options for the Chicago Bears if they pursue more edge-rushing talent before the start of training camp next week, but there might be a more reasonable investment for the Bears if they want to take a chance on an “ascending” talent.

Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago recently pitched the idea of the Bears taking a chance on former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot, an 87-game veteran who has averaged at least five sacks in each of his last four seasons. The 28-year-old is also coming off a torn Achilles that ended his season late last December.

“The medicals might dissuade the Bears from signing him. However, if the medicals are all good, Smoot could be an interesting option,” Shapiro wrote in his July 17 article.

“Smoot was an ascending player for the Jaguars before he started ceding snaps to other players in 2022. However, Smoot still managed to produce while playing less. He recorded five sacks while only playing 44% of the team’s snaps last year. Smoot has 22.5 career sacks, 27 TFL, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries since joining the league in 2017. But things really didn’t start clicking for Smoot until 2019.”

Dawuane Smoot Would Add Depth With Local Connection

For all the talk about the Bears adding someone like Ngakoue — who has said he wants a “multi-year deal” and to play for a team looking to contend in the next few years — Smoot could be the more appealing option for general manager Ryan Poles based on how he has gone about using his cap resources over the first 18 months of his tenure.

For starters, Smoot projects to be a much more affordable option. Not only has Smoot never reached the same level of production as Ngakoue in terms of sacks, but he is also coming off a season-ending injury that should drive down his price tag and make him more accepting of a one-year, prove-it arrangement with his next NFL team.

Smoot was also said to be “ahead of schedule” with his recovery from his Achilles injury, according to a tweet from his trainers at Rise & Grind Training in late May. It would still be a gamble for the Bears to add him to the room, but it fits much more in line with similar deals they have handed out to reinforcing defensive linemen this offseason, such as pass rusher Rasheem Green and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

Under Poles, the Bears have also shown a higher interest in players and prospects with local connections to their team. Smoot didn’t grow up in Illinois — Ohio, actually — but he did play college football for the University of Illinois from 2013 to 2016. It is unclear exactly if that counts as a meaningful tie for Smoot at this stage of his career, but it is worth talking about if the Bears decide he fits the bill as a potential addition.

Will Bears Make Addition Before Camp Begins July 26?

The Bears hinted at being interested in numerous free agents — and potential trade targets — throughout their offseason workouts in May and June, but will they actually make a significant roster addition before the first practice of camp on July 26?

That could depend on your definition of “significant.”

The Bears have a range of remaining roster needs, both big and small, that they could address with an additional signing. Edge rusher is at the top of the list, but there would also be justification for them to sign a veteran swing tackle in order to give themselves sturdier depth behind young starters Braxton Jones and rookie Darnell Wright. Unfortunately, the well is starting to run dry at both positions and could force the Bears to wait until 53-man roster decisions are made in August to make a notable addition.

The Bears could also potentially try to sniff out any trade candidates that suit their needs, particularly at edge rusher. Chase Young would be the big fish if the Washington Commanders are looking to ship him out ahead of 2023, but a more reasonable target might be New York Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff, who has been a solid contributor over the past few years but is now set to be the fifth guy in the rotation for the upcoming year.