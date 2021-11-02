Nick Bosa Makes Strong Statement on Bears’ Justin Fields

Justin Fields has started just six games so far in his young career, but he is already leaving a lasting impression on his opponents.

The Chicago Bears may have lost their Week 8 battle against the San Francisco 49ers, 33–22, but there were several positives for the Bears to take from the game, the primary of which was a very promising performance by the rookie QB. Fields notched the first 100+ yard rushing game of his career, running for 103 yards on 10 attempts, and scoring on a dazzling play that went viral in a hurry:

The 22-year-old quarterback also completed 19 of 27 passes for 175 yards, a TD and an interception, although the pick was a pass that should have been caught by Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney:

Another interception for Justin Fields that went right through a receiver's two hands. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 31, 2021

Regardless of his stat line, Fields impressed multiple 49ers defenders with his skills on the field, including the team’s top pass rusher, Nick Bosa, and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

Bosa on Fields: ‘Super Athletic & Strong’

The 49ers managed to sack Fields four times, but he also averaged 10+ yards per carry against them, and he made eye-popping plays with his legs and his arm:

Fields to James. Pretty pic.twitter.com/1IbvLez177 — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) October 31, 2021

The 22-yard TD run was the obvious highlight, and when he was asked about the play after the game, Bosa gave Fields some high praise.

“I was running over (because) Arik had him around the ankles,” Bosa said about the play, via The San Francisco Chronicle. “You don’t think you need to keep contain at that point, but obviously he’s super athletic and strong. He’s definitely going to have a good career.”

Bosa, who, like Fields, is a fellow Ohio State alum, said he looked for Fields after the game for a handshake but “couldn’t find him.”

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner also complimented Fields’ running abilities. “You know, he kept them in the entire game. I think he ended with over 100 yards rushing just escaping the pocket and doing things was legs,” Warner said about Fields.

Fields on His Impressive TD Scamper: It Was Instinct

Fields’ 22-yard touchdown run came on a broken play on 4th and 1, and it looked doomed at first. Fortunately for Chicago, the rookie signal-caller made something out of nothing.

“I just tried to run to the right, and of course people were there so I cut back,” Fields said about the play after the game. “I knew I could outrun guys to the left for one yard because it was 4th and 1, but I just saw the lanes open up and I ran it into the end zone. I can’t describe it, it was just on instinct. Great play by everybody.”

“I’m not gonna lie, that was awesome,” Fields added. “I was excited, as y’all could see. But I mean, yeah, it was awesome. Glad to celebrate with my teammates, and we’re just gonna continue to get better. Of course, we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted today, but we’re just gonna get back and keep going.”

Based on what we’ve seen from Fields after his first six starts, the only place for him to go is up.

