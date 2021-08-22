Surprising New NFC Team Emerges as Trade Partner for Nick Foles: Report

Could Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s ankle injury help the Chicago Bears unload third-string quarterback Nick Foles?

That’s what Tim Kelly of 105.3 The Fan thinks. In his August 19 article, Kelly lays out the reasoning for Dallas to go after Foles, and he makes a pretty convincing case. With Prescott not playing at all in the preseason, concerns have been mounting that the likes of Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and/or Ben DiNucci might not cut it if Prescott can’t go Week 1. Enter Foles.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Foles Could Give Cowboys Big-Time Insurance

While Prescott is currently on track to start Week 1, he’s coming off ankle surgery that would concern anyone — and the three guys listed behind him on the depth chart don’t exactly inspire confidence.

Rush has thrown exactly three regular season passes, and DiNucci started one game last year for the Cowboys, going 23-43 (53.5 completion percentage) for 219 yards. He was sacked seven times in that game. Gilbert also has one NFL start under his belt. He went 21-38 (55.3 completion percentage) for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Here’s why Kelly thinks the Cowboys might be interested in trading for Foles instead of rolling with one of those three:

What if Prescott has a setback and isn’t ready for Week 1? Are the Cowboys prepared to start one of Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush or Ben DiNucci on a national stage against the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers? Even if Prescott is good to go for Week 1, the possibility exists that in the league’s new 17-game schedule, he’ll miss a game or two. It’s true that if Prescott misses an extended period of time, the Cowboys are probably in trouble regardless of who their backup is. We saw that last year when Andy Dalton, seemingly one of the best backups in the NFL, went 4-5 in nine starts after Prescott suffered a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. But could having a good backup — one that maybe has to see extensive action in one or two games — be the difference in making or missing the playoffs? Sure.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears Would Likely Be Willing to Show Foles the Door

The Bears agreed to pay Foles $21 million spread out over three years, with $17 million in fully guaranteed money, per Over the Cap.

Kelly says that while the Cowboys would have to do a little maneuvering to free up the cash to pay Foles the $6.6 million he’s due, it’s certainly doable:

The price to acquire Nick Foles from the Chicago Bears surely can’t be high right now, considering he’s behind both the aforementioned Dalton and Justin Fields on the depth chart. Foles has a $6.6 million cap hit in 2021 — Over The Cap estimates that the Cowboys have $5.43 million in cap space currently — so there would have to be some financial maneuvering to make such a deal work. Perhaps the Cowboys are content to wait and see if the Bears just release Foles, but in waiting any longer, you’re increasing how much of an uphill battle it would be to have him ready for Week 1 if needed.

Shipping Foles off may be a long shot at this point — but he perhaps the veteran QB could see the appeal in playing for Mike McCarthy, who, like him, has won a Super Bowl. He might also get the chance to see the field in Dallas — something he likely won’t get to do where he’s at, as he’s sitting behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields on the depth chart. We’ll see what happens. It’s unlikely, but the Cowboys might just be the best and most realistic trade partner for Foles left.

READ NEXT: Bills Player Trolls Bears Fans After Brutal Hit on Justin Fields