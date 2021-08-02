‘Frustrated’ Bears QB Nick Foles Takes Subtle Shots at Matt Nagy

Nick Foles is feeling feisty.

The third-string quarterback for the Chicago Bears met with the media for the first time in 2021 after a wholly forgettable season in 2020 that saw him go 2-5 in his seven starts while carrying a 10-touchdown, 8-interception ratio in his first season in Matt Nagy’s offense — and Foles did not disappoint.

The veteran QB spoke passionately and animatedly, and he had some pretty telling thoughts about himself, his situation in Chicago, and the trade rumors that have surrounded him the entire offseason. “I’m 32. I feel great. This version of me is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl,” Foles said, adding, with a bit of flavor: “Put that through your mind.”

Nick Foles is fired the hell up.

Said he turned down opportunities to be dealt elsewhere earlier this offseason. Said he's a better player than he was when he went to the #SuperBowl and wants to go to a good fit, if he's moved. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 2, 2021

A fired up Nick Foles talks about Frank Reich, Carson Wentz, what he wants in a trade, and more. Foles: "The version of me right now is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl … Put that through your mind." This is worth the watch…pic.twitter.com/zVpsluax2l — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2021

Foles was also asked his assessment of why his time in Chicago didn’t work out, and his comments raised a few eyebrows.

“There’s a lot of reasons that I can’t talk about, to be honest with you,” Foles began. “It’s one thing to create something, it’s another thing to know when not to speak about something, and this isn’t the right time or place to speak about it.”

Foles Praises Former OC, Current Colts HC Frank Reich

When asked if he wants input in any potential trades that could go down, Foles didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, absolutely. In this league, I don’t want to go to someone that I don’t know,” Foles said, adding:

“When you have a great coaching staff, it’s something special. Big reason we were great in Philly was we had a great coaching staff. We did really well. They put us in position to succeed, and it showed. I think everyone can say it showed.” Foles then went on to suggest current Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator in 2017 when the Philadelphia won the Super Bowl, did everything Nagy failed to do.

“Listen, Frank Reich is one my favorite, if not the favorite, coaches of all time,” Foles said. “He understands me as a player. He understands me as a person. I haven’t had any talks with them. I’m a Chicago Bear right now.”

Foles Throws Shade at Matt Nagy

Foles didn’t stop there, launching into a very details list of the way Reich brought out the best in him. “He knows me,” Foles said about Reich. “You all watched the 2017 season and the playoffs, where he changed the offense and built it around me, and y’all saw what happened. So he understood my mentality as a player and he was able to build it around me and put me in a successful position, and my teammates.”

Foles also commented on what makes teams great: “You have to have the whole package as a team. Top down has to be great. If it’s not great, you’re gonna be mediocre. I’ve seen it. I’ve been a part of it.” He sure has. The Bears finished the 2020 season at 8-8, losing in the first round of the playoffs — the epitome of mediocre — and it was clear Foles took a few shots at Nagy and has been “frustrated” with his experience in Chicago, as multiple analysts noted on Twitter:

That Nick Foles presser, wooooooweee. Dude pulled as few punches as he was reasonably allowed to. Suffice to say, Foles couldn’t be more frustrated with how things went down last year. Based on results, I’m not surprised. Nagy and his staff have a lot to prove with Fields. — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 2, 2021

I think he also took a shot at Nagy when he said, in an animated tone, how Reich changed the offense to fit his skillset in 2017 when Wentz went down which made him successful. We obviously didn't see that last year. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 2, 2021

Just went back & really listened to the Nick Foles presser. There were plenty of subtle shots taken at Nagy & this coaching staff. Multiple references of coaches needing to put him the best position to succeed, etc. Some clear feelings about his current situation w/ the #Bears. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 2, 2021

“I’ve never been in this role,” Foles said about being a third-stringer. “This is a unique test and trial. … Is aspiring to be a three what I want? No, it’s not. I’ve shown what I can do.” With Colts starter Carson Wentz about to undergo surgery and miss an indefinite amount of weeks, Foles has clearly put the ball in Reich’s court. Your move, Frank.





