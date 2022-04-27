Top Insider Adds New Info on Robert Quinn Trade Rumors

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed via Twitter on April 26 that Chicago Bears veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was “one of several veteran names being discussed” as a trade possibility.

A day later, Rapoport clarified his original tweet, adding additional information, noting the Bears “are not currently shopping” Quinn, although other teams have been monitoring his situation.

Following up on this from yesterday: The #Bears are not currently shopping pass-rusher Robert Quinn, source said. Quinn referenced some uncertainty in his interview and other teams have been monitoring, but Chicago is not shopping him. https://t.co/zlC42pydb8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

“I didn’t expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business,” Quinn told ESPN on April 26 when he was asked about the possibility of getting traded. General manager Ryan Poles said in March the idea of trading Quinn “hasn’t come up,” and as of now, Poles seems to be sticking with Quinn.

Poles Says Bears Aren’t in Rebuild Mode

While Poles has made an obvious effort to rid the team of expensive contracts, including trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers and letting other veterans like Danny Trevathan and Eddie Goldman go, the Bears GM was asked directly about it and doesn’t think his team is in rebuild mode.

“The rebuild thing is like super sensitive,” Poles told the media on April 26. “No, we’re constructing a very good football team. Regardless of how you use whatever term that is, we just continue to add talent. And young talent, older talent, whatever it takes to make the best team possible.”

Poles then used an analogy he felt suited Chicago’s current roster and situation, likening the team to an HGTV renovation project.

“Actually, late night with the wife, you’re watching TV, you get the home network where there are some rooms that are good,” Poles added. “You might have to redo some countertops over here, some fresh paint over there. Some rooms are good. You don’t need to touch them. So that’s kind of the thought process there. That’s not a rebuild.”

Quinn Seems to Agree With Poles

Quinn was also asked his thoughts on whether the Bears are rebuilding heading into their 2022 season, and he provided an interesting player’s perspective.

“I don’t think that’s the right way we should phrase it, because people in — the guys in the building are professionals and I think everyone carries themselves to high expectations,” Quinn also told ESPN. “I believe, me personally, no player is better than me, and I believe everyone else should carry themselves the same way. So to say, ‘a rebuild’ is, I guess, a funny word. I think it’s just getting guys to believe who they truly are, and perform at their high level of expectations, because everyone’s talented enough, because they’re here. Now you’ve just got to go prove it.”

If the Bears really aren’t in rebuilding mode, it would make sense to keep Quinn around, as he set the team’s single-season sack record last year with 18.5 and is an integral member of their defensive line.

That said, just because Chicago isn’t actively looking to trade Quinn doesn’t mean Poles wouldn’t be open to the possibility if an interested team made him an intriguing offer. We’ll see how it all pans out.

Multiple reports are now saying the #Bears aren’t ‘actively shopping’ Robert Quinn… but I’d imagine they’d pick up the phone if a team called. https://t.co/s3G1jFlams — Windy City Gridiron (@WCGridiron) April 27, 2022

