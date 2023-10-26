Bears Rookie Darnell Wright Slapped With Hefty Fine for Unflagged Play

Chicago Bears rookie offensive lineman Darnell Wright was recently hit with a five-figure fine.

According to Spotrac, Wright received a fine of $21,180 for Impermissible Use of the Helmet. It was issued on October 20 for a play in Chicago’s Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears rookie wasn’t flagged at all in the game, so it remains unclear which specific play Wright was sanctioned for.

There have been 13 fines for that particular infraction handed out so far through Week 7. Wright was the one of three offensive player to get fined for it. Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren were the others.

NFL Recently Amended Helmet Rule That Darnell Wright Was Fined For

In an effort to further eliminate players leading with their helmets when tackling and/or blocking, the league added to its “Helmet Rule” this offseason.

Here’s a brief rundown of some changes that were made, per the NFL.com.

A 15-yard penalty will continue to be called if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent. But now, a player will also be penalized if he uses any part of his helmet or face mask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area. If the foul is committed by a defensive player, it will also automatically result in a first down for the offense. The player could be disqualified. … The expectation is that the new rule will be enforced on the field or after the fact in the form of fines, to try to eliminate some of the behaviors that are still being seen. The league views it as another step in the evolution of trying to get the head out of the game.

Wright became the third Bears player to receive a fine by the league this season. Starting safety Jaquan Brisker was hit with a $9,287 fine for Unsportsmanlike Contact Week 3. Rookie corner Tyrique Stevenson was also fined for Unsportsmanlike Contact Week 3, but his fiscal penalty was lower, at $6,515.

Darnell Wright Has Shown Promise as a Rookie This Season

Darnell Wright: 78.2 Run Block Grade this season Leads all rookie Offensive Lineman🐻 pic.twitter.com/zNTosqFugP — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 19, 2023

Wright has played 445 snaps at right tackle this year, according to Pro Football Focus. He has allowed 5.0 sacks, one quarterback hit and 17 hurries, earning a 75.6 run blocking grade and a 57.2 pass blocking grade.

The 10th overall pick has started all seven games for Chicago this season, and while he has made several mistakes, he has also shown grit and skill. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound rookie has been penalized five times this season: Three times for false starts, once for holding and once for an illegal block above the waist.

Wright is fresh from a gutsy performance Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He injured his left shoulder Week 6 against Minnesota, and he played through it the following week. It was a tough task, as he had to go up against one of the league’s top pass rushers in Maxx Crosby. Wright held his own, but his shoulder is still troubling him, as he has yet to practice this week.

#Bears RT Darnell Wright had an unbelievably gritty game on Sunday & I'm not just saying that. It's obvious on the tape that he can barely use his left arm — his left shoulder must've hurt like hell. Still, he played the full game one-handed & kept Crosby off Bagent. Badass. pic.twitter.com/ofcdplGWTl — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) October 24, 2023

The rookie OL’s status for Chicago’s upcoming Sunday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers remains uncertain.