Bears Lose Massive Top Waiver Wire Prospect to AFC Team: Report

Almost doesn’t count. The Chicago Bears desperately need depth on their offensive line, and they could have added a hulking free agent with infinite potential to the mix. Instead, they got beaten to the punch.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, Chicago was one of several teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, who attempted to claim offensive lineman David Moore off waivers, but the New York Jets had the highest priority.

New Jets G David Moore was a popular player on waivers, as the Bears, Browns and Raiders also attempted to claim him. The Jets had the highest priority and got a developmental OL prospect. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 10, 2021

The 6-foot-2, 330-pound former Grambling State offensive lineman was projected by many analysts to go in Rounds 4-5 of the draft this year, but he went undrafted despite a standout performance in the Senior Bowl. The Carolina Panthers signed him as an UDFA, but they waived him on August 8.

Grambling’s David Moore Jr. was named top OL on the American team in a vote from the DL group at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony tonight at 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/eRPjX1SbWu — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 30, 2021

Moore Would Have Been Excellent Pickup for Bears

An offensive and defensive lineman in high school, Moore played in 29 games one the o-line over three years at Grambling State. He chose to opt out of the FCS’ spring season, which could have hurt his draft stock a bit.

A massive presence on the line, Moore used to tip the scales at 350, but he lost 20 pounds during the period between the Senior Bowl and his Pro Day. Moore is a versatile interior lineman, having played both left and right guard in college, and considering the current issues Chicago is facing on its line, he would have been an excellent developmental depth piece for a team that needs it badly.

“It is just God-given,” Moore said about his size in March, via SB Nation. “God gave me some big ole calf muscles, some turkey leg calf muscles, to go out and explode out of my stance.”

Here’s a snippet from Moore’s draft profile, courtesy of Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Well-built guard prospect with outstanding upper-body power and a nasty streak as a block finisher. He’s still a little raw from a technical standpoint and needs to play with better patience and control, but Moore has an intriguing combination of strength and quickness that should be intriguing to teams. Becoming more consistent with his footwork, leverage and hand placement will be key for him to go from prospect to starter in the future. Playing a lower level of competition and the lack of a 2020 fall season could make for an extended runway of development, but the physical gifts and toughness are compelling.

Moore Has the Attitude Chicago Needs

With concerns mounting over rookie second rounder Teven Jenkins’ back injury, bringing in a player like Moore would have been just the boost the team needed after a camp full of injuries and uncertainty along the offensive line. He’s young, talented, has great size and traits — and he would have been a great prospect for o-line coach Juan Castillo to mold.

Plus, Moore has the exact kind of attitude Chicago needs on the line.

“That’s probably the number one thing for an offensive lineman. You always want to impose your will on a defender and let your presence be known. I like to go out and have that mindset,” Moore said back in March. “I’m probably the goofiest type of guy off the field but on the field, you are lunch. You dinner. I gotta have my way with you. I have that on and off switch and just turn it on during play and take away my enemy’s soul on the field.”

Referring to defensive linemen as “lunch”? Sounds like Chicago’s loss is about to be Zach Wilson’s gain in a big way.

